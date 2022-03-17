ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

By Abigail Abesamis Demarest
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rC3Ou_0ehkitRv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsPdO_0ehkitRv00

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or avoiding TikTok at all costs, you probably already know about or might have tried the grated egg trend. The #gratedegg hashtag on TikTok has more than 23 million views, and even celebrities like Jessica Alba have tried it.

As far as food hacks go, this one is super simple. Take a hard-boiled egg (preferably chilled in the refrigerator beforehand) and grate it over avocado toast. Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh of healthyishfoods has the most popular video showcasing the grated egg avocado toast, with 3.6 million views as of the writing of this story.

In the TikTok , Thomas-Drawbaugh toasts a thick slice of crusty bread, then tops it with Kewpie mayonnaise, avocado slices, grated egg, salt, pepper and three dollops of Sriracha. She uses a Microplane to grate the egg, which results in fine ribbons and a fluffy texture. Other TikTok users have used graters with larger holes , and this results in something closer to shredded cheese. For peak fluffiness, use a Microplane if you have one.

@healthyishfoods Grated Egg Avocado Toast #gratedegg #egg #gratedeggtoast #toast #eggsandwich #breakfast #sandwich #avocadotoast #avocadotoastwithegg #tiktokfood ♬ TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi & Sam Tompkins

Since eggs are my favorite food and I enjoy them in a variety of preparations , I had to try the grated egg. Following Thomas-Drawbaugh’s recipe, I topped a slice of toasted sourdough bread with Kewpie mayonnaise, avocado slices, grated egg and a drizzle of Sriracha. I substituted the salt and pepper with my go-to seasoning, Tony Chachere’s.

First off, it looks amazing. Grating the egg not only gives it more volume, but it also allows you to evenly distribute the egg over the toast, which is a win for me –– I love a “perfect bite” that includes every element on a plate.

Looks aside, it tastes incredible. I’m not a person who likes hot sauce (I have a low tolerance for spice), but the creamy flavors and texture of the mayo and avocado balanced the Sriracha perfectly. In grated form, the egg flavor is more subtle and for me, the Kewpie mayonnaise stood out the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tf44x_0ehkitRv00

That said, there are a few things to be aware of when making this recipe at home. Though it isn’t mentioned in the TikTok, on Thomas-Drawbaugh’s blog post about the recipe , she recommends using store-bought hard-boiled eggs that have already been peeled and refrigerated. If you’re boiling eggs at home, make sure to let them rest in the refrigerator for at least half an hour. This helps the egg to firm up and makes it easier to grate.

Even after chilling my boiled eggs, I found that I needed to be gentle when grating on the Microplane, since moving too fast resulted in the egg falling apart in chunks. I managed to grate about 70% of the egg before giving up and eating the rest. Even though I didn’t grate the entire egg, there was still a generous amount on my avocado toast.

My husband also tried the grated egg avocado toast, and although he did like it, he took off points for temperature. While the grated egg offers a fluffy texture and impressive appearance, he didn’t love the fact that he was eating cold eggs. If you’re the type of person who boils eggs in bulk and usually has them on hand, grating them over avocado toast, salads and other foods is a great idea. While it takes some prior preparation, grating a boiled egg over avocado toast means you don’t have to get a pan dirty to make it.

Over-easy eggs will still be my go-to for avocado toast, since they require no prior prep, but I can definitely see myself making this recipe again if I’m feeling a little fancy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Here's What You Should Know About The White Clumps In Your Starbucks Drink

Most of us probably order Starbucks because we like the taste and need our caffeine fix, but some of us may also end up posting a photo to our Instagram or other social media accounts if the drink happens to look extra pretty or appetizing. However, one Starbucks customer recently had the opposite experience. Reddit user u/Sad_Permission was taken aback after noticing strange-looking white clumps gathering at the bottom of their soy venti pistachio iced latte, prompting them to post a photo of the beverage on the social media platform. "Is it OK to drink?" the post asked. "I can't figure out what this stuff is since I ordered with soy and not dairy milk."
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Iron Chef Bobby Flay Just Gave the TikTok-Famous Pesto Eggs a Spicy Twist

Around this time last year, TikTok feeds were flooded with green-hued pesto eggs served on a thick slice of sourdough bread. The food hack was easy: Simply cook up a couple tablespoons of pesto, then crack open a couple eggs and add directly to the cooked-down pesto. As the sunny-side-up eggs cook, sprinkle some salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes; flip, then slide onto your toasted bread, add a shake or two more of red pepper, and dive right in.
TV & VIDEOS
MindBodyGreen

Do You Know Where Your Fruits & Veggies Come From? Here's Why You Should

These days, everyone is in pursuit of feeling good and living well. But no matter where we wander in the world of well-being or what kind of lifestyle unfolds, the fundamental importance of eating more fruits and veggies is forever. Ever since we were kids (scooching broccoli around our plates),...
AGRICULTURE
brides.com

How Many Wedding Dresses Should You Try On? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Whether you’ve been planning your dream wedding dress since you were little or just starting to consider options post-engagement, trying on dresses is no small task. Finding the dress takes time and energy—not to mention it can be extremely overwhelming. While some brides fall for the first dress they try on, in many cases, most spend weekend after weekend, in and out of bridal salons, trying on every dress in sight before settling on the one.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pepper
Real Simple

Need an Easy Dinner Recipe? Try Trader Joe's Viral Chicken Wonton Soup

Sure, it's easy enough to walk into Trader Joe's, pick up a frozen meal like Mandarin Orange Chicken or the new-ish Vegan Pasta Bolognese Bowl and be set for the night, but sometimes you want to flex that culinary muscle just a little bit more without making your dinner time routine too difficult. Enter: Trader Joe's Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons.
RECIPES
hunker.com

This New Trader Joe's Item Will Make You Actually Want to Eat Salad

Long gone are the days of mediocre, boring salads. Trader Joe's is now offering rosemary croutons made of — wait for it — ​croissants​. Yes, you read that right. In other words, each crouton is a delicious piece of buttery and flaky croissant. This is totally different than standard croutons, which are usually made of crusty loaf breads. Honestly, we're amazed croissant croutons aren't more common.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

36 Peanut Buttery Recipes For National Peanut Butter Lover's Day

Whether you prefer creamy or crunchy, it's time for fans of peanut butter to unite! March 1st is National Peanut Butter Lover's Day, according to Foodimentary. That means we get to indulge in what is, in the opinion of peanut butter lovers everywhere, the best nut butter that ever existed.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Egg#Avocado Toast#Grating#Food Drink#Healthyishfoods#Sriracha#Microplane#Grated Egg Avocado
One Green Planet

Easy Black Bean Burger [Vegan]

1 medium yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup) Pinch of cayenne (optional) Tahini cabbage slaw (recipe follows) Toast your bread in a toaster until golden and crispy. Tear the toasts and add them to a food processor. Process until you get small/medium sized crumbs. Transfer to a large bowl. Rinse...
RECIPES
Ina Eats In

Cinnamon Roll Cake

This post contains Amazon Affiliate links. This Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze is all the delicious flavor of cinnamon rolls without all of the hassle. The only thing you have to lose when making this is- nothing! In fact, you gaining your time back because this recipe does not require rising, rolling, and cutting that are needed for cinnamon rolls.
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Lemon Herb Chicken Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!. Liz Taliaferro from Panera joined News On 6 at noon to show us how to make a Lemon Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich. The recipe can be found below:. 10 minutes. Ingredients. 2 tbsp. Panera Mediterranean Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing. 2...
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Irish Boxty are crispy, creamy potato pancakes fried in butter

Boxty, the Irish version of potato pancakes, are made of both mashed and grated potatoes that are bound with flour and buttermilk and pan-fried in butter. Creamy and rich on the inside, crispy on the outside, the pancakes make a hearty breakfast treat served with bacon and eggs. But they are also delicious later in the day, with smoked salmon as an appetizer, or with lamb stew. The recipe doubles or triples easily for a crowd or for diners with bigger appetites. If working with large batches, keep them warm in a 200-degree oven.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Whole Chicken

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds) Preheat air fryer to 350°. Brush outside of chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place chicken, breast side down, on tray in air-fryer basket; cook 30 minutes. Flip chicken and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 35-40 minutes longer. Remove chicken; let stand 15 minutes before carving.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Grab the cream cheese! Cathy Barrow shares 3 creamy, punchy schmear recipes for a better bagel

Reprinted from Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish by Cathy Barrow with permission from Chronicle Books, 2022. Photographs © Linda Xiao. Earlier this week, Salon Food published a conversation between writer Pearse Anderson and Cathy Barrow, the author of the upcoming cookbook "Bagels, Schmears and a Nice Piece of Fish." In it, Barrow, a longtime recipe developer and cookbook author, outlines how to create the perfect delicatessen-inspired brunch at home.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting Recipe

This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
RECIPES
Mashed

Daphne Oz's Caesar Salad Recipe Omits A Key Ingredient

The Caesar salad is one of the most famous salads in the world. In fact, this classic dish is on the menu at more than 28% of restaurants (via Tastewise). What's in a traditional Caesar salad? According to Britannica, it consists of romaine lettuce tossed with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, pounded anchovies, and raw or coddled (boiled for one minute) eggs.
RECIPES
News Channel Nebraska

One Pot Creamy Chicken Alfredo with Zoodles

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/one-pot-creamy-chicken-alfredo-with-zoodles. One Pot Creamy Zoodle Alfredo is a creamy and delicious one pot dinner that’s on the table in only 15 minutes. An irresistible combo of gluten-free pasta and zoodles come together in a creamy coconut parmesan sauce with diced chicken for added protein. There’s no better way to cut your carbs than with this tasty Zoodle Alfredo.
RECIPES
HuffPost

HuffPost

6K+
Followers
446
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy