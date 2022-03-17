ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellville, OH

A lot of new, but expectations remain the same for Clear Fork softball

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
BELLVILLE — Over the last 20-plus years, the faces and names changed in the Clear Fork softball program, but expectations never graduated.

After legendary coach Jeff Gottfried retired after a 20-year career with 400-plus wins, that motto will be put to the test in 2022.

If it is up to the seven returning letter-winners and five starters, expectations will remain the same moving forward and first-year coach Chris Clapper would like to see the program continue on with its success under his watch.

"With a new coaching staff and several underclassmen, one of our team goals is to continually build and improve upon relationships and team chemistry," Clapper said. "Striving to become better players, teammates and human beings is important to the Lady Colts. Another team goal of ours is to build upon the winning tradition and culture that Coach Gottfried helped create for the Lady Colts softball program.

"Finally, the Lady Colts want to push each other to reach our full potential, leave everything on the field and have fun while fighting to repeat as MOAC champions."

One thing in certain — the Colts will have plenty of leadership on the field. Sophomore Andrea Swainhart takes over behind the plate for departing Hallie Gottfried and sophomore Macy Ousley is slated to start at first base, with junior Morgan Shafer at second, senior Tatum Swihart at third and sophomore Renee Anders at short.

Anders hit .367 last season with 33 hits, 20 runs scored and 18 RBIs while Swihart hit .304 with 21 hits, 13 runs scored and 12 RBIs.

The leadership will come from the outfield and in the circle. Junior Pacey Chrastina will start in left with senior Trinity Cook in center and senior Alyssa Swank in right. Cook hit .315 last season with 23 hits, 21 runs scored and 18 RBIs. Chrastina had a nice sophomore season, hitting .357 with 30 hits, 20 runs scored and 19 RBIs with a homer.

In the circle will be senior Ashtynn Roberts, who earned second-team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, honorable mention All-Northwest District and first-team All-Mansfield News Journal honors a year ago. She was effective offensively and defensively, hitting .362 with 34 hits, seven runs scored and 26 RBIs with two home runs.

In the circle, she went 16-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 107 strikeouts. She allowed just 56 earned runs in 121⅓ innings and tossed 11 complete games in 24 starts. Chrastina and freshman Rilynn Montgomery will also see time in the circle.

"Ashtynn Roberts returns for her fourth season at the varsity level," Clapper said. "Ashtynn brings experience in the circle, a big bat and leadership, on and off the field. Trinity Cook will also bring experience and leadership to the Lady Colts lineup.

"Keep an eye on Renee Anders, whose big bat will make an impact in the middle of the lineup. Look for Morgan Shafer and Tatum Swihart to make an impact in the Lady Colts infield. Pacey Chrastina and Alyssa Swank bring athleticism and speed to the outfield."

Clapper said he is also excited about a crop of freshmen coming up.

"The Lady Colts have several talented freshmen joining the program this season," he said. "Rilynn Montgomery, Parker Swihart, Katrina Rogers, Merista Brown and Melodie Blubaugh could all earn a chance to contribute at the varsity level this season. Macy Ousley and Tatum Swihart will contribute as utility players, spending some time in both the infield and outfield. Baylee Shoemaker will use her speed to contribute on the base paths."

The Colts have never had a problem with team chemistry over the years, but a new voice, new coach and players who are conflicted will make chemistry the No.1 X-factor for this year's team and coaching staff.

Clapper has already been assured by a senior leader that things will run smoothly.

"The biggest X-factors for the Lady Colts to be successful this season will probably be team chemistry and communication," Clapper said. "Our coaching staff will be looking toward the senior leaders to help build and improve upon both of these. When asked, Ashtynn Roberts said that 'everyone being on the same page' and 'taking what we work on in practice and applying it on the field' will be important for the team’s success this season."

Clear Fork won the MOAC last season, and the championship expectations will never be different in the program.

"The conference looks tough, as it has in years past," Clapper said. "One game was the difference between first and second in the conference last season. We know that it will be tough, but the Lady Colts believe that we fit in at the top and are up for the challenge of repeating as MOAC champions."

