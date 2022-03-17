ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Milton Common Council candidates identify emergency services as a main issue

By Gazette staff
 2 days ago

MILTON

Four Milton residents, including two incumbents, are vying to fill three seats on the Milton Common Council.

Incumbents Lynda Clark and Ryan Holbrook will be on the ballot with challengers Eric Stockman and Annette Smith.

Clark has served on the council for 20 years and, if reelected, would be serving her 10th term.

She told The Gazette her biggest goal is to continue to help with the city’s efforts to overhaul its fire and emergency medical services as it petitions to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District.

In his sixth year as alderperson, Holbrook also expressed his desire to complete the EMS transition, adding that he would also like to work at shrinking the city’s existing debt.

Q: What are some of your major campaign priorities?

Clark: I believe it is most important to make sure that our police, fire and EMS people and their families are properly taken care of. We must take care of the people who take care of us. We also need to continue to promote a safe, walkable, biking community. Its a basic physical activity free for all ages. This needs to be included in our organized growth and planning, as does continuing support for The Milton House, Gathering Place and the public library.

Holbrook: My highest campaign priority is to complete the fire/EMS service transition. Additionally, I would like to ensure we continue to work down our existing debt while still providing all the services our city currently provides.

Smith: I have three major areas I want to focus on: working toward fiscally responsible and sustainable growth, supporting the long-term needs of Milton’s fire and paramedic services, and promoting conversation and collaboration with the community. I think the council has been doing a great job, and I look forward to continuing that work.

Stockman: My major campaign priorities are working to get my name out so the community knows who I am and what is important to me. Some areas that are important to me include family-friendly economical housing, fiscal responsibility, promoting and supporting local businesses, and a locally controlled first responder service. I have lived in Milton all my life, so I am fairly certain that many people know me, but they might not know what I stand for on certain topics or even what major items we will face as a city in the upcoming year. My goal is to highlight these issues and make it well known where I stand.

Q: Is the plan to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District the right move for Milton?

Holbrook: I believe that the plan to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District is the right move for Milton. The decision to move forward with this plan came after years of looking into all of the possible options for the future of the Milton Fire Department and having to weigh the benefits and problems with each choice. In the end this plan will provide the best fire and EMS service for the city of Milton at an affordable rate.

Smith: The city has done its due diligence in working to find a solution for the community at large that is affordable and sustainable. It is also important to note that when the surrounding communities are all in agreement, that means something. There is still much work to do to put this plan in place. As part of the council, I will talk to and listen to those who work for the Milton Fire Department. It is vital that all voices be included as we move forward to implement the plan.

Stockman: I absolutely think this is a good move for Milton. The issue we face today is actually not exclusive to Milton but rather all over the country. The volunteer model doesn’t work anymore for a multitude of reasons. So we need to consider the increasing cost of labor and benefits. By sharing our resources with Edgerton and joining that district, we will ultimately cut our labor costs in the future. At the same time, we will expand the district and give our municipalities better service and a timelier service. I strongly believe in fiscal responsibility and I believe sharing resources is a great example of that.

Clark: Yes. The pool of these important people (first responders) is getting smaller and they need to be taken care of properly. This is for everyone and puts everyone in a seat that will keep monitoring needs and expenses. Looking ahead, we can do more as a group to be of service. We’ve known that major changes were going to need to happen to sustain time and cost.

Q: When is an appropriate time for the city to begin holding in-person meetings?

Smith: At the last meeting of the council, it determined that the second meeting in April is the appropriate time to start meeting in person. Unless something changes in the recommendations from the CDC and Rock County Health Department, I agree with its decision.

Stockman: The time is now to start meeting in person. The city should still give options for people to join remotely if they do not feel safe or their personal health situation requires it. But I believe in-person meetings are much more efficient, and I look forward to them.

Clark: I like the plan in place. It’s fluid and gives our committees and commissions time to discuss what to do. There are citizen groups that should have input also.

Holbrook: As mask guidelines are reduced and our infection rate continues to drop, I think it is time for us to go back to in-person meetings. I am grateful we have the ability to work using virtual meeting, but I have found we work better as a team when meeting in person.

Q: Do you feel the city is doing a good job of encouraging economic development?

Stockman: The city and its administration have done an amazing job over the last several years growing our city economically. Our industrial park is a testament to that. They have worked very hard and negotiated to bring some amazing growth to the area. I commend the mayor, city administrator and council for their hard work. My goal is to continue this growth, and this is an area I have expertise and look forward to working on.

Clark: Our economic growth has been phenomenal. We are placed in a great proximity of larger cities, many secondary schools and major highways. I’d like to maintain our city’s beautification efforts continued on with our growth.

Holbrook: I think the city of Milton is doing an exemplary job encouraging economic development. We have observed consistent growth in our business park and have managed to keep both of our downtowns thriving. Looking forward, the new businesses coming to Milton have already been great partners to work with.

Smith: Yes. We have seen many new companies bringing business to the industrial park and growing their footprint in the community. Additionally, the city has supported small businesses like ours. Finally there are continued conversations about affordable and long-term housing options. Milton is a safe community with wonderful parks, a Wisconsin Library of the Year, splash pad, school district and so much more that make this a place people want to live and work.

This story was revised to reflect the amount of seats available on Milton's Common Council.

