The Clarinet

Xabier Anduaga & Sabine Devieilhe Star in Concert Performance of Delibes’ Masterwork. Teatro Real presented two concert performances of the iconic French opera “Lakmé,” with French specialist singers Sabine Devielhe and Stéphane Degout, accompanied by the award-winning young tenor Xavier Andagua. “Lakme,” by Léo Delibes, is a preeminent example of a narrative style of French opera which became incredibly popular towards the end of the 19th century: a story set in a far-off and exotic locale. Other examples from this period include Massenet’s “Le roi de Lahore” and Bizet’s “Les pêcheurs du perles.” These operas were a response to the fascination that audiences of the Belle Époque had with ‘oriental’ culture. Although “Lakme” broke away from the traditional French “Grand-Opera” style, which expected five acts and a long ballet, it swiftly became popular. Premiering in 1883, it went on to be performed over 1000 times in Opéra Comique, the theatre in which it opened, by 1931. The Flower Duet (“Sous le dôme épais”) and the Bells aria (“Air des clochettes”) have become some of the most popular pieces in opera history. Despite these accolades, the opera often languishes in oblivion during the opera seasons of most international theatres, though in France, it has been frequently performed ever since its premiere.

