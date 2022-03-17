The Clarinet

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe clarinet was the last of the principal woodwind instruments to join the orchestra. The modern clarinet evolved from earlier forms in the early 1700's—later than the modern oboe, bassoon, and flute—and it wasn’t...

Slipped Disc

Boston Symphony picks new clarinet

The orchestra has appointed Christopher Elchico as its second clarinet. He’s from California, a former student at Jacobs School of Music Indiana University. He appeared for the first time in the BSO last weekend in Symphonie Fantastique, and can be seen next in the same program at Carnegie Hall on March 14.
Jersey Shore Online

Albert Music Hall Delivers Exciting Line-Up For 25th Anniversary Show

WARETOWN – The Sounds of the Jersey Pines came alive as music enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Albert Music Hall building on Wells Mill Road. The 350-seat concert hall features artists from near and far, who perform country, bluegrass, and old-time music. Compensation comes solely in the form of thunderous applause from audiences who regularly pack the venue.
The Guardian

Peter Grimes review – Compelling, unsettling and ravishingly sung

The Royal Opera’s new Peter Grimes is a co-production with Madrid’s Teatro Real, where it was first seen, and hugely admired, last year. Conducted by Mark Elder, directed by Deborah Warner, and superbly cast, with Allan Clayton tremendous in the title role, it’s an angry, confrontative, rightly unsettling interpretation of Britten’s first great examination of the relationship between the outsider and society.
operawire.com

Malin Byström Leads Dutch National Opera’s Tosca’

The Dutch National Opera is set to present Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The company will present a production by Barrie Kosky, who gives the dark side of this opera ample room, without glamorous Roman churches, rustling velvet, or shining pearl necklaces. Kosky focuses entirely on the fatal psychological drama, with its bloody ending.
operawire.com

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre Competition for Young Directors

The Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre (LNOBT) has announced its competition for young directors. The company is searching for a European director under 40 to enter the competition that will lead to directing a new version of Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffman” in the 2022-23 season. The winner will produce this opera with a budget of €300,00.
operawire.com

Jeanine De Bique, Yuriy Mynenko, Sophie Junker, Raffaele Pe, Julia Lezhneva, Channa Malkin Headline Göttingen International Handel Festival’s 2022 Season

The Göttingen International Handel Festival has announced its 2022 slate, entitled “New Horizons.”. The festival opens with “Aminta e Fillide” starring Bruno de Sá and Myrsini Margariti. George Petrou conducts the FestspielOrchester Göttingen. Performance Dates: May 12, 2022. Next up is the opening of...
operawire.com

Teatro Real 2021-22 Review: Lakmé

Xabier Anduaga & Sabine Devieilhe Star in Concert Performance of Delibes’ Masterwork. Teatro Real presented two concert performances of the iconic French opera “Lakmé,” with French specialist singers Sabine Devielhe and Stéphane Degout, accompanied by the award-winning young tenor Xavier Andagua. “Lakme,” by Léo Delibes, is a preeminent example of a narrative style of French opera which became incredibly popular towards the end of the 19th century: a story set in a far-off and exotic locale. Other examples from this period include Massenet’s “Le roi de Lahore” and Bizet’s “Les pêcheurs du perles.” These operas were a response to the fascination that audiences of the Belle Époque had with ‘oriental’ culture. Although “Lakme” broke away from the traditional French “Grand-Opera” style, which expected five acts and a long ballet, it swiftly became popular. Premiering in 1883, it went on to be performed over 1000 times in Opéra Comique, the theatre in which it opened, by 1931. The Flower Duet (“Sous le dôme épais”) and the Bells aria (“Air des clochettes”) have become some of the most popular pieces in opera history. Despite these accolades, the opera often languishes in oblivion during the opera seasons of most international theatres, though in France, it has been frequently performed ever since its premiere.
