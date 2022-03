I’m already being asked “what should I do for my lawn, trees, and shrubs now.” People are getting the itch. Being the soil test geek that I am, I always recommend taking a soil test to figure out what the soil is needing or has too much of. I still haven’t met anyone, and I hang around some pretty sharp agronomists, that can look at a lawn and say you need 15#/M of dolomitic lime on that lawn. They all use labs to test the soil.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO