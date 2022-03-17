Riverside to present childlike wonder and empowerment with 'Matilda the Musical'

NORTH SEWICKLEY TWP. — From March 24-27, Riverside High School will present "Matilda," a funny, fantasy musical.

The musical will be at 7:30 p.m. March 24-26, and at 2 p.m. March 27. All tickets are $12 each and can be purchased by going to showtix4u.com and typing in Riverside in the search bar.

Directed by Brent Rodgers, it is a musical that is not just fun for the audience, but it is fun that is shared by the cast.

"The kids are beyond excited to be doing a show that is considered a fairly new musical. Many of them are big fans of Roald Dahl and have read his book 'Matilda.' It also is a bit on the dark side, and kids today aren't afraid to explore all sides of a story," he said.

The Tony Award-winning "Matilda the Musical" revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

Liz Frazer is thrilled to have the title role, playing 6-year-old Matilda Wormwood, a child prodigy who has developed psychokinetic abilities.

To make Matilda look 6, her bedroom has large size books and furniture, and in scenes with others, they wear high heels and wigs to look bigger. Frazier describes the set as crazy colorful.

Frazier said the message is that even though you are small or young, you can make a big impact.

"This is my third musical, and I never had more than a handful of lines. I'm still in shock getting this great role. I love it," Frazier said. "The challenges are moving and talking like a 6-year-old, speaking with a British accent, and the really big one for me is dancing and singing at the same time."

Frazier, a junior, became a cheerleader when she was in the second grade and is still enjoying it. The multi-talented Frazier has been playing the clarinet since she was in the fourth grade and plays with the concert band and the marching band. She said when she found out she was good at it, she liked it even more.

In school, Frazier is active in a number of clubs including environmental, international and Bible. She is also a cashier at Giant Eagle in Franklin Township.

"I like having my schedule full," she said.

Frazier immerses herself enthusiastically in whatever she does, and describes herself as a talker who is always chatting away.

Senior Jack Miller got the role he wanted as Agatha Trunchbull, the ruthless, oppressive and tyrannical principal of Crunchem Hall Elementary School.

In 2019 when director Brent Rodgers directed "Matilda" at the Comtra Theater, Miller went to see it and he knew immediately he wanted to play Agatha Trunchbull.

Ninety percent of the time, Miss Trunchbull is played by a man because a lower voice is needed for the role.

"She really is fun to play. She's big, loud, and funny because she is beyond cruel. The difficult part of being Miss Trunchbull is that it's hard to be mean to all those nice little kids," Miller said. "I'm happy I have two songs to sing because I really like to sing."

Miller is a member of the marching band and chamber choir.

"I'm also in the mock trial club where we study a case and argue it in front of a jury. There is an acting aspect to the mock trial, and I like that," he said. "I plan on studying philosophy, which could lead to a career in law, but I haven't made any decisions yet."

"Matilda" is Miller's fourth musical, and he says it is his favorite.

"It is such a fun show. I think the message is that if you have a problem you have to take care of it yourself. Stand up for yourself," he said.

Producer Vaughn Hudspath said he is happy everyone is back in live theater.

"I am thrilled that we are bringing a musical to the community that involves all of the kids at our school. The actors range from grades 3 to 12. It's also one of our larger casts because of the kid appeal," he said.

For more information or questions, contact the MATILDA HOTLINE at 724-758-7512, ext. 2823, or email the producer at vhudspath@rbcsd.com.