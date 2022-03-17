ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville school board candidates discuss qualifications, inclusion at League of Women Voters forum

By By Sara Myers
 2 days ago

JANESVILLE

Diversity and inclusion, issues facing the district and qualifications were some of the topics at the Janesville School District Board of Education candidate forum Wednesday night.

The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Janesville, was livestreamed on YouTube by JATV Media. Laura Peterson of the League of Women Voters moderated the discussion.

The five candidates, Audrey Smith, Amie Hughes, Michelle Haworth, Jim Millard and Cathy Myers are running for three sports on the board. The election is April 5.

Candidate qualifications

Peterson’s first question to all five candidates was, “Why are you running and why are you qualified?”

Smith, who is running for the school board for the first time, said she’s running because she’s an advocate for special needs and a professional nurse who has 12-year-old twins in the district. She wants to be a voice for students with learning disabilities.

Millard, who is running for a third term, said he is qualified because of his work as a custodian for Janesville School District and has been on various committees in the district. Millard said he wants to make sure students have the best chance at a first-class education.

Hughes, who also is running for the first time, would like to ensure academic excellence to best prepare the students for life, financial accountability and transparency. Hughes also wants to see increased parental involvement in the learning environment.

Myers, the current school board president, said she is running again because of her passion for public education. She is an English teacher with 28 years of experience. As president, she tries to make sure that everyone’s opinions are heard.

Haworth, the board’s clerk, is running for a third term because she enjoys being engaged in the education her children receive. Haworth said she wants to continue to be a voice for the parents and know what is happening behind the scenes.

Issues facing the school district

Peterson asked all five candidates what they see as the top issues that face the district.

Most agreed that the search for the new superintendent, which is having finalists announced today, is one of the most important issues the district faces.

Hughes and Smith added that analyzing the Department of Public Instruction’s report cards for student needs is also pressing. Myers added declining enrollment as a result of population changes.

And Haworth said the biggest issue for her is the social and emotional learning struggles of students. Haworth said the last few years have been rough for students and want to give them the resources they need.

Smith said the district needs to recover from the last two years with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing diversity, inclusion

When asked how the district can improve efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion related to curriculum, classroom climate and staffing, each agreed all students should be given equal opportunities.

Haworth said the school could do some focused and targeted class offerings for different groups of students.

“We can’t control the population that we’re dealt with,” Haworth said. “ I see no reason why every opportunity wouldn’t be available to every student.”

Smith said she practices diversity, equity and inclusion daily as a nurse and suggested that diversity is a benefit for students.

“I have to remove my own barriers and my own beliefs to help patients who are of different ethnic backgrounds than myself,” she said.

Millard said the staff should resemble the student population.

“I know it’s slowly getting there,” she said. “It’s something that has to be worked on as far as inclusion.”

Hughes said she thinks all opportunities should be given to every student in the district.

“It shouldn’t matter their gender, their race, their economic status,” she said. “We should be giving a high level of standards and curriculum opportunities to everyone.”

Myers said during the conversation on diversity that the topic is a very important one to her. She started a club years ago to talk about diversity issues.

“I think that equity issues and inclusion, and all that kind of stuff is very nuanced,” Myers said. “And I think that it starts with our students, at least in meeting student needs.”

