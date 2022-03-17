ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Revealed To Have Scouted Talented Ajax Youngster With Potential Signing In Mind

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxsLC_0ehkh36x00

Manchester United have scouted talented Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch who is one potential signing for the summer

Manchester United have scouted talented Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch who is one potential signing for the summer, according to a report.

The 19-year-old is Ajax's youngest ever player, after he made his senior debut for the Dutch side in 2018  when he was only 16 years and 130 days old, surpassing the previous record held by Clarence Seedorf.

The youngster came through the ranks of Ajax's academy, the Jong Ajax, and since then has been a regular face in the Ajax senior team.

He also has accumulated 10 caps already for the Netherlands National Team, and the future of this highly-rated midfielder looks promising.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Gravenberch, who is represented by super agent Mino Raiola, is touted to leave his boyhood club in the summer for new pastures abroad.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic , Manchester United have scouted the talented Dutchman.

Midfield is said to be a priority position for the English club for the summer, and Gravenberch is one potential signing for the role.

But the report also adds that the Netherlands international 'favours' a move to German giants Bayern Munich, where his agent Raiola has strong connections.

So whether the player joins United in the summer will be revealed with time.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid learn their quarterfinal fates

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Clarence Seedorf
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ryan Gravenberch
BBC

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reveals burglary at his home

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says his home was burgled during his side's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. The France player came on after 67 minutes as the Spanish side won 1-0. Pogba said "our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into ......
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Jong Ajax#Dutch#English#German#Bayern Munich#Manchester United 3 2
FOX Sports

Barça women eye historic game at Camp Nou vs Madrid in CL

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and the rest of her Barcelona teammates have one date circled on the calendar. On March 30 they will play in front of fans at Camp Nou for the first time. And against Real Madrid in the Champions League,...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Ronaldo, Rice, Tielemans, Hazard, Nunez, Neves

Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. Rashford agreed a £200,000-a-week United contract until June 2023 in 2019 but has struggled for form this season. (Manchester Evening News) United's Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is set to stay at Manchester United next season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
266
Followers
302
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy