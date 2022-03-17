ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

History shows that Western sanctions have never put a dent in Russian resolve

By Daniel Fine
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1fHN_0ehkh1LV00

There is an absence of history in Washington. Russia “encircled” with “sanctions” to deter war. The Republicans want to escalate into an air war with various ideas for intervention by air to offset Russian air superiority.

The Democrats oppose this as a risk of World War Three.

The lost history in the media and in Washington is in underestimating Russian resistance and self-sufficient go-it-alone nationalism.

Only Moscow is shutting down over sanctions. Outside in the countryside nothing is softening via disruptions to trade and international banking or Moscow in the world.

Russia lost 23 million in the Second War and still celebrates its victory over Nazism every year.

That was the Soviet Union until 1990. Yet, Russia can restore its economic tools and return to a non-market to survive while at war with Ukraine as if it is pre-NATO.

The boycott of Russian oil in American and international markets simply shifts Russian oil into Russian market isolation, where it was in 1989.

What is Russian oil? It is many grades, such as, Arabian Light, which is a Permian Basin characteristic. Is the State Department capable of enforcing or blocking specialized Russian oil from exporting? Or is it just “oil” from Russia while China can import it as Arabian Light and then sell it as Chinese.

This is a regional and local war between European peoples and not a racial or cultural war. It is a war similar to the First World

War over boundaries and language with the difference that NATO speaks for Europe and did not exist in 1914.

Russia has delivered a counter-sanctions victory against the White House by destroying the Iranian Nuclear Treaty revival for now and after one year of negotiations.

Russia does not need chemical and biological warfare in Ukraine just as Washington does not need U.S.-NATO intervention in the skies over Ukraine.

What does Washington want in Ukraine as it prepares for primaries and the election in November? Will Russia with China prepare their own international financial rival globalized economy?

Will Germany depend on New Mexican-Texas natural gas?

Who will become the “third” Rome?

Dr. Daniel Fine is an independent analyst and columnist who often contributes to the Farmington Daily Times.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ukraine#Oil And Gas#Western#Russian#Republicans#Democrats#American#Arabian#The State Department#Chinese#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
Place
Rome, IT
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

1K+
Followers
430
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy