ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

South Korea's omicron deaths surge amid faltering response

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8UFX_0ehkg6Mp00
Virus Outbreak South Korea People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Officials in South Korea tried to calm public fears amid concerns about a faltering pandemic response as daily cases and deaths reached record highs Thursday.

The 429 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours were nearly 140 more than the previous one-day record set on Tuesday. Fatalities may further rise in coming weeks considering the intervals between infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

The 621,266 new coronavirus cases diagnosed by health workers were also a record daily jump, shattering Wednesday’s previous high of 400,624. That pushed the national caseload to over 8.2 million, with more than 7.4 million cases added since the start of February.

The outbreak has been significantly bigger than what had been forecast by government health authorities, who maintain that omicron is nearing its peak. Still, South Korea has a much lower rate of COVID-19 deaths in relation to population size than the United States or many European nations, which officials attribute to high vaccinations with more than 68% of the population having received booster shots.

However, some experts say health officials clearly underestimated how the greater scale of outbreak would strain worn-out hospital workers who had just wiggled out of the delta surge. They criticize the government for sending the wrong message to the public by easing social distancing restrictions and effectively communicating that omicron is mild.

Officials in recent briefings have said omicron is no more deadly than seasonal influenza for vaccinated people and less dangerous than the delta strain that hit the country hard in December and early January.

Transmissions were probably worsened by an intense presidential campaign leading up to last week's election, which also appeared to have reduced political capacity to maintain a stringent virus response.

While 1,159 virus patients were in serious or critical conditions as of Thursday, government officials said the medical response remains stable following efforts to expand resources since the delta outbreak, which has brought the number of COVID-19 intensive care units to 2,800.

That’s likely close to the maximum number of ICUs that can be squeezed out of South Korea’s hospital system, which could possibly buckle if the number of serious COVID-19 cases reaches 1,800, said Jaehun Jung, a professor at Gachon University College of Medicine in Incheon.

Jung’s analysis of recent data shows that the number of ICUs being used at hospitals tends to be 50% higher than the daily number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients announced by the government. Some patients are preemptively moved to ICUs in anticipation of worsened conditions or stay at those beds after their COVID-19 symptoms fade to treat other illnesses.

“Our toughest moment will likely come in late March or early April,” said Jung. “One encouraging sign that the growth in serious illnesses has been actually slower than expected, which possibly shows the effectiveness of oral antiviral treatments,” such as Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills, he said.

Lee Sang-won, a senior Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official, said during a briefing that health authorities feel “apologetic” over the explosion of omicron cases that has been bigger than they expected. He said around 70,000 of the new cases reported Thursday were infections that were mistakenly omitted from Wednesday’s tally, and that the real daily increase would be around 550,000.

Lee said the country’s recently revamped testing regime, now centered around rapid antigen tests to save laboratory tests for high-risk groups, is contributing to the rise in daily cases by casting a broader net to detect infections among the population.

He added that a highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 also seems to be driving up infections. About 26% of the country’s recent cases have been linked to BA.2, up from around 17% last month, Lee said.

Omicron has forced South Korea to abandon a stringent COVID-19 response based on mass laboratory tests, aggressive contact tracing and quarantines to focus limited medical resources on priority groups, including people 60 and older and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Health officials have recently significantly eased quarantine restrictions and border controls and stopped requiring adults to show proof of vaccination or negative tests when entering potentially crowded spaces like restaurants so that more public and health workers could respond to rapidly expanding at-home treatments.

Nearly 2 million virus carriers with mild or moderate symptoms have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Germany warns of ‘many deaths’ as COVID infections hit new records

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany’s coronavirus infection rate hit a record for the third straight day on Monday, with the renewed surge prompting the country’s top health official to issue a grim warning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

What rising COVID-19 cases in China means for us in the United States

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to decline in the US, but is rapidly rising in some parts of China. Case numbers in China are being closely watched, according to infectious disease specialists. Right now, it appears they are increasing due to what appears to be a subvariant of omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Laboratory Tests#Covid#European#Bri
WebMD

South Korea Records Deadliest Pandemic Day So Far

Feb. 28, 2022 -- South Korea reported its deadliest day of the pandemic as the country faces a surge due to the Omicron variant, recording 114 deaths on Sunday after the previous high of 112 deaths just 2 days before. In addition, 715 patients were hospitalized in severe or critical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Italy reports 60,191 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130. Italy has registered 156,201 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
beckershospitalreview.com

What's driving Europe's uptick in COVID-19 cases: 5 notes

COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise in several European countries, which could signal a slight rise in cases this spring in the U.S. 1. Germany, the U.K. and the Netherlands are among European countries beginning to see daily new cases increase, according to Our World in Data. Germany on March 2, for example, reported 1,570 new cases per million people. That figure was 2,340 on March 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy