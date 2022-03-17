ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Mendes Puts Her Abs On Display In A Cropped Shirt And Mini Skirt At Fashion Week—This Look Is Next Level!

By Alex Cohen
 2 days ago
Splash News

From New York to Milan, and now Paris—fashion week has been in full force with celebs stepping out in more and more risqué looks. Celebs have continued to strip down in all kinds of scantily clad trends—but one of the most popular of late is crop tops. And when we saw the one Camila Mendes just wore in Paris, it was absolutely next level!

The brunette beauty stepped out in Paris wearing a ‘fit we instantly wanted to recreate. The brunette babe took to Instagram on March 6th to share her covetable ensemble. Captioned: “had a mini moment for @miumiu” Camila showed off her legs and abs in a white Miu Miu cropped shirt and y2k-inspired embellished denim mini skirt. We’re living for this look from head to toe! Camila perfectly channeled the early aughts with this combo and took it to the next level with her retro high ponytail, chunky platform black heels, and matching black mini bag. We’re not surprised her post got over 1.9m likes from her 26.8m followers, with celebs like Kiernan Shipka commenting “A MOMENT” with the heart-eyed emoji. We totally agree!

We love Camila’s style—especially her nods to the 2000s. We’re still obsessed with a super sheer crop top look she wore last fall. And we can’t forget her take on the risqué cardigan trend—hers was particularly daring!

And it seems that more and more celebs have been channeling y2k style—including Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney. But the number one example being Bella Hadid. We have to give the model credit for catalyzing this revival—from her Paris Hilton-inspired party dress to the many mini skirts and crop tops she sports. The ‘90s and 2000s are back and we’re not mad at it.

