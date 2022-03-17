Local businesses celebrate Irish heritage

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s an important holiday for Irish establishments across our region.

Irish soda bread you add the ingredients, mix them up and place them on their tray. From there, you pop them in the oven and bag them up so they’re ready for customers’ high demand this St. Patrick’s Day.

“Most people have no clue what the soda in soda bread means. What it means is baking soda. The baking soda reacts with the buttermilk to make them rise,” expressed Bettina Murphy, owner of Great Temptations Bakery.

Bettina Murphy has been baking back here at great temptations for 29 years. She says they are known for their homemade Irish soda bread.

“We sell this soda bread all year round. It sells like crazy. For any holiday like Christmas or Thanksgiving, we’ll sell loads of it,” explained Murphy.

Selling it to customers like Danielle Breslin who just moved to the area one week ago today.

“I’m part of a Facebook group called the Food of NEPA which is helping me to learn the area. One person asked the question, where’s the best Irish soda bread? I was so excited it was half a mile from my house and I came down this morning and I can’t wait to give it a try,” stated Breslin.

Great Temptations Bakery isn’t the only Irish business gearing up for the big day Flaherty’s Eating and Drinking Establishment in Kingston is preparing for its first St. Patrick’s Day since Bill Smith bought the business back in 2019.

“It’s so much fun. I mean we get to meet new people. We get to meet a lot of our older customers. We get to watch everyone having a good time, partying. Let people go out, blow off some steam and relax and just enjoy themselves. We try to create that atmosphere where they can do that here,” Bill Smith, owner of Flaherty’s Eating and Drinking Establishment.

Smith said that St. Patrick is the patron saint of all Irish folks and the holiday is a fun day to relax, party, enjoy some Irish food. The menu offers Guinness stew, shepherd’s pie, ham and cabbage, and of course, corned beef.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.