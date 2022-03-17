ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Local businesses celebrate Irish heritage

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5mKN_0ehkdxaW00

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s an important holiday for Irish establishments across our region.

Irish soda bread you add the ingredients, mix them up and place them on their tray. From there, you pop them in the oven and bag them up so they’re ready for customers’ high demand this St. Patrick’s Day.

“Most people have no clue what the soda in soda bread means. What it means is baking soda. The baking soda reacts with the buttermilk to make them rise,” expressed Bettina Murphy, owner of Great Temptations Bakery.

Bettina Murphy has been baking back here at great temptations for 29 years. She says they are known for their homemade Irish soda bread.

Shamrock Heart Foundation prepares gifts for St. Patrick’s Day

“We sell this soda bread all year round. It sells like crazy. For any holiday like Christmas or Thanksgiving, we’ll sell loads of it,” explained Murphy.

Selling it to customers like Danielle Breslin who just moved to the area one week ago today.

“I’m part of a Facebook group called the Food of NEPA which is helping me to learn the area. One person asked the question, where’s the best Irish soda bread? I was so excited it was half a mile from my house and I came down this morning and I can’t wait to give it a try,” stated Breslin.

Great Temptations Bakery isn’t the only Irish business gearing up for the big day Flaherty’s Eating and Drinking Establishment in Kingston is preparing for its first St. Patrick’s Day since Bill Smith bought the business back in 2019.

“It’s so much fun. I mean we get to meet new people. We get to meet a lot of our older customers. We get to watch everyone having a good time, partying. Let people go out, blow off some steam and relax and just enjoy themselves. We try to create that atmosphere where they can do that here,” Bill Smith, owner of Flaherty’s Eating and Drinking Establishment.

Smith said that St. Patrick is the patron saint of all Irish folks and the holiday is a fun day to relax, party, enjoy some Irish food. The menu offers Guinness stew, shepherd’s pie, ham and cabbage, and of course, corned beef.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Eyewitness to History: Easter chocolate rush

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just about everyone has their favorites when it comes to chocolates. There can be some pretty passionate discussions about milk, or dark, solid or creme-filled. In this week’s Eyewitness to History, we take you back to 1983, to a mom and pop shop preparing for the Easter rush. Over the years […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Love of the Irish dance lives in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people celebrate the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day once a year but others share the Irish culture through dance each and every day. Here at the McElligott School of Irish Dance, the dancers are practicing ahead of their performance in Stroudsburg 43 annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend. We […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Final preparations for Scranton St. Patrick Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  It’s once again the eve of the 60th Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade. It was supposed to step off last weekend until a snowstorm forced a change of plans. But Friday night, Irish eyes are smiling as the countdown is on. The stage is set for the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton gearing up again for St. Patrick’s Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s take two for the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade after it was postponed last week because of Mother Nature. The parade was canceled in 2020, in 2021 it was postponed until September and now the city is gearing up for the 2022 parade after it was postponed due to a […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Kingston, PA
Society
City
Kingston, PA
Kingston, PA
Sports
WBRE

Parenting Playbook: We are Y

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Physical activities and exercise can help kids with disabilities achieve their mental and physical potential. That’s why the greater Scranton YMCA started a new program offering kids with disabilities activities they can do rather than focus on what they can’t do. It’s estimated more than 6 million Americans have a developmental disability. […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Skills USA students make donations to local non-profit

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three students at the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center donated several boxes of clothing to the Trehab Community Action Agency, a non-profit in Montrose, on Wednesday. The students, like Elk Lake Jr. Sr. High School’s Sydney Baker, are part of Skills USA and wanted to help their community […]
MONTROSE, PA
WBRE

Local cat cafe does its part finding felines forever homes

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Any cat lover will tell you cats are the perfect pet. They are considered low maintenance and are known to provide a lot of affection in return. Lately, more and more cats are in need of loving homes. And one relatively new cat-centered business is helping achieve that goal. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda Bread#Christmas#Irish#Great Temptations Bakery#Shamrock Heart Foundation#The Food Of Nepa
WBRE

Band honors veterans on St. Patrick’s Day

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway Thursday night. But one stands out because it’s a tribute to dozens of local veterans. A local pipe and drum band put on a special performance in Luzerne County. The Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band kicked off their bar crawl […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Annual Anthracite Bicycle Coalition Saint Patrick’s Day ride to kick off

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The annual Anthracite Bicycle Coalition Saint Patrick’s Day ride is taking place Thursday evening. Rain or shine all ages and skill levels are invited, and it’s free. “We have one every St. Patrick’s Day, we have a St. Patrick’s Day ride, typically a Memorial Day ride, and then Thanksgiving event. […]
DALTON, PA
WBRE

Veterans Voices: Wilkes-Barre V.A. Dental Clinic

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this week’s Veterans Voices, Wilkes-Barre’s V.A. Dental clinic takes care of more than just cleanings and fillings the technology now allows crowns and dentures in one day. This is not your father’s dental x-ray machine. It’s a state-of-the-art 3D CT scan, able to see inside the jaw, sinuses, middle and inner […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WBRE

Expanding the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people in our area spent the day outdoors enjoying the weather on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. Once the sunset, officials announced to extend the trail through several communities in Luzerne County. Sunny skies and a warm breeze made ideal conditions Wednesday for a run on the Lackawanna River […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Williamsport students advocate for suicide awareness

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of high school students, have been recognized for their video project highlighting suicide prevention as they’re hoping to see change. According to the CDC, around 45,000 people in the U.S. die by suicide each year. Williamsport Area High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club or SADD aims to […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Locals discuss ending daylight saving time

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sunshine protection act would stop daylight saving time as we know it. On Tuesday, the united states senate unanimously passed the act. This would mean starting next year we would stay permanently in daylight saving time. “Well, I think daylight saving is an antiquated idea. I don’t know maybe it’s […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Hazleton bakery raises funds for Ukraine refugees

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County business is raising money for Ukrainian refugees money says it will go directly to the people who need it. The owners of Carmen’s Bakery and Deli in downtown Hazleton say they had to do something to help Ukrainian refugees and they have a close personal connection to […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Second attempt at Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The second attempt at Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade is happening Saturday. While it got postponed last weekend because of the snowstorm. Businesses are getting another chance to capitalize. People love the parade atmosphere and the party that goes along with it. Eyewitness News spoke with two businesses that are ready […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Eerie fest accepting horror film submissions

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As a child, John Lyons was scared easily. Any movies with jump scares weren’t his jam. But all of that has changed in recent years. “I definitely understand the appeal,” Lyons said of horror films. Lyons first began attending the Eerie Horror Fest simply because it was the only film festival in town, […]
MOVIES
WBRE

Schuylkill County fire sends one resident to hospital

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brush fire ends with a house at a total loss and one person is hospitalized in Schuylkill County. According to officials, the fire engulfed a residence on Skyhigh Lane in West Penn Township around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say one resident suffered 2nd-degree burns and was taken […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy