Tarek El Moussa Walks Out Of Interview With Christina Haack During 'Flip Or Flop' Finale

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
The last-ever episode of "Flip or Flop" will feature exes and co-stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack having one last disagreement. The HGTV house-flipping show's series finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT, and a sneak peek of the episode obtained by People shows things turning tense between the former...

