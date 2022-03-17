Victim killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified the victim killed in Thursday’s shooting in Over-the-Rhine. Amanuell Odle, 21, died at the scene of the shooting on E....www.fox19.com
this is so sad it just doesn't end, may Allah almighty remove this man made disease that is trauma, madness,madness, heart hardness, hatred from our each and every person who has these things in their hearts.
