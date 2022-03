Mercedes-Benz has teased its fans with a first look reveal of the highly-anticipated 2023 EQS SUV interior ahead of its official debut next month. While not much of the interior has been changed from previous models, the vehicle has maintained its optional 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that spans across the entire front cabin width of the car. The mammoth screen boasts a 12.3-inch OLED display that allows the front passenger to access entertainment such as video content while the car is in motion. The in-car camera detection has the ability to automatically dim the lights of the screen so it does not distract the driver while the vehicle is moving.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO