TV Series

Universal International Studios, ‘Cardo’ Producer Buendia Estudios Strike Deal for Spanish-Language Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal International Studios has struck a deal with one of the hottest players in Spanish-language programming, Buendía Estudios. Under the deal, the company, whose recent credits include the hit dramas “Cardo” and “Veneno,” will co-develop and co-produce Spanish-language series with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Formed in...

