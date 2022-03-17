ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremantle Owner RTL Group Posts $1.6 Billion Profits for 2021

By Naman Ramachandran
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based media giant RTL Group, which owns Fremantle, has declared a group profit of €1.5 billion ($1.65 billion) for 2021, up from €625 million in COVID-affected 2020. The RTL Group has interests in 67 television channels, 10 streaming platforms and 38 radio stations. The group’s...

www.lmtonline.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtl Group#Groupe M6#Audio Books#Bertelsmann#Covid#The Rtl Group#Ebita#Rtl Plus#Videoland
