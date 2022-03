It is nearly springtime again, which means days will get sunnier and progressively longer. This year, the US will spring forward to Daylight Saving Time (DST) on 13 March. On Sunday 13 March, clocks will move forward an hour, with early risers rejoicing and those of us who hit the snooze button getting to do so at least with a bit of light in our room. Here’s a guide to why we change our clocks and how to cope with losing a little sleep.When does Daylight Saving Time happen? Daylight Saving Time, which happens annually, kicks in on Sunday 13 March at 2am EST (7am GMT), at which point...

