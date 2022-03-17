ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel ruled out after positive Covid-19 test

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19. The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo missed the final...

www.bbc.com

Grand Tour Nation

F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice

The first day of practicing at the Bahrain Grand Prix is now over, but what an exciting day for F1 is has been. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been struggling all Friday, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Ferrari team have been dominating the time sheets. Charles Leclerc hits us with the first fastest […] The post F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
SB Nation

F1 schedule: How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix

Welcome to Round 1 of the 2022 Formula 1 season. After the controversial end to last year, fans are eager to see the next chapter in the Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen and Mercedes vs. Red Bull battles. But a lot has changed since the cars were last on the track in Abu Dhabi. The cars have been completely redesigned, new rules and tires are being introduced, there is a new race director structure, and numerous changes to the driver lineup. With each team arriving in Bahrain with unique designs that have yet to be tested in race conditions, there are a lot of questions heading into the weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to Bahrain GP pole position

Charles Leclerc took pole position for the opening round of the Formula One season after edging out world champion Max Verstappen - with Lewis Hamilton only fifth.Ferrari’s Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.123 seconds in qualifying for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz third in the other scarlet car.Sergio Perez took fourth with Hamilton next up, 0.680 sec back. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell finished only ninth, a further second adrift.Hamilton arrived for the curtain raiser fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.And the seven-time world champion’s concerns became reality under the thousands of bulbs...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix preview: New season gets underway

After the long winter break, Formula One returns this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit. The 2022 season brings a new car design, a new driver lineup, and a new race in Miami. We were also set for a record 23 rounds this season, though this has been scaled back to 22 rounds due to the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton writes off Bahrain Grand Prix chances after disappointing practice

Lewis Hamilton said he will not be able to win Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix after he finished a distant ninth in practice.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.And, while times in practice are treated with caution as teams trial different tyres, fuel loads and engine settings, Hamilton’s concerns became reality.The Briton, seventh in the first action of the day, then finished an eye-watering 1.2 seconds behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – the man who denied him a record eighth title at last season’s contentious...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc says Red Bull the favorite in Bahrain, but Ferrari can win

Charles Leclerc believes Red Bull is the favorite heading into the 2022 Formula 1 season but is hopeful a clean weekend could enable Ferrari to fight for victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix. Ferrari impressed throughout pre-season testing with a car that was consistently quick in all conditions, and had...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1: Martin Brundle Expects Mercedes To Take Legal Action Over Abu Dhabi Hamilton Controversy

It’s qualifying day at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but as F1 drivers get ready to set the fastest lap they can, Martin Brundle has given his opinion on potential “legal ramifications” from the FIA’s report on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2021. The fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen came to an end […] The post F1: Martin Brundle Expects Mercedes To Take Legal Action Over Abu Dhabi Hamilton Controversy appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen leads Leclerc again in final Bahrain practice

Max Verstappen topped final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc in a difficult-to-read session. The Dutchman was just 0.096s quicker than Leclerc, though both drivers dropped time on their final soft-tire runs. Verstappen locked up at the first turn and opted to abandon the lap for a second attempt, while Leclerc said he was missing performance in the final sector.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Bahrain: Pierre Gasly Heads FP1 As Lewis Hamilton Finishes 7th Fastest On Soft Tyres

FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix has just come to and end and it’s safe to say there was a bit of drama on the track. Merely 13 minutes in the session was red flagged after Esteban Ocon’s Alpine loses its sidepod on the straight forcing the cleanup crew to clear the tarmac. F1 tweeted: […] The post F1 Bahrain: Pierre Gasly Heads FP1 As Lewis Hamilton Finishes 7th Fastest On Soft Tyres appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS

