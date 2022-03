A man was stopped by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents last month with live lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing. The unnamed 30-year-old was arrested at the San Ysidro border crossing between the US and Mexico on 25 February following an additional inspection, the CBP said on Tuesday. He was a US citizen. Agents found nine snakes and 43 horned lizards that were tied up in 52 individual small bags and hidden inside his clothing, in an apparent attempt at smuggling the reptiles into the US.The arrest was described as being the result of “a coordinated investigative...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO