A sponge is the perfect environment to host various types of bacteria, study says

By Angie Orellana Hernandez, CNN
 2 days ago

An everyday item in your kitchen is a better home for many diverse types of bacteria than a petri dish in a laboratory, new research revealed. A common sponge's spatial partitioning -- the way it's divided into different sectors of various sizes -- caters to bacteria that prefer isolated environments and...

Medical News Today

Probiotic gut bacteria may trigger tumor growth in pancreatic cancer

Researchers investigated the mechanisms behind immunosuppression and pancreatic tumor growth in the pancreatic cells of mice and humans. The researchers also found that treatments targeting a certain immune pathway may reduce tumor growth and amplify treatment effects. Preliminary clinical trials to test their findings in humans are underway. According to...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Scientists Built a Coronavirus From Scratch, Then Saw It Trying to Hide

If you want to truly understand what makes a machine tick, you need to tinker. Swap gears, lock a lever, loosen a spring, and watch how it goes. When the machine is a deadly virus, you can't afford to be so cavalier with its molecular clockwork. But researchers are getting around this problem by making minimalist versions of dangerous microbes that barely teeter on the edge of functionality.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists identify brain region that helps people control word pronunciation

Scientists have identified a region of the brain that is responsible for making sure people say words as intended, an advance could lead to the development of new therapies to treat speech problems.This region called the dorsal precentral gyrus – crossing the folded surface of the top of the brain – plays a major role in helping people use the sound of their voices to control their word pronunciation, the study, published last week in the journal PLoS Biology, noted.In the new research, scientists led by a team from New York University Grossman School of Medicine analysed half-dozen subregions of...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Study explains why people don’t get COVID-19 infections from contaminated surfaces

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. — In early 2020, news of a deadly virus caused panic buying of toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Fast forward two years later and scientists know that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 infection) is primarily spread through respiratory droplets in the air rather than on surfaces. New research suggests mucus makes coronaviruses stuck on surfaces less infectious.
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists develop a smart fabric, the ‘metafabric’ that can cool the human body by forty degrees

With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

“Active Matter” Breakthrough Enables Shape-Shifting Next-Generation Robots

Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. The research, led by the University of Bath, is described in a paper published on March 11, 2022, in Science Advances.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify possible new treatment for COVID-19

Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have identified a potential new therapy for COVID-19: a biologic substance created by reengineered human skin cells. Scientists found the substance stopped SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from reproducing itself, and also protected infected cells when tested in human lung cells. Although still in the early stages, the findings open the possibility of having a new therapy for COVID-19 patients. The details of the potential therapy are published in the journal Biomaterials and Biosystems.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cluster of new studies reveal how gut microbes work to tame intestinal inflammation

Bile acids made by the liver have long been known for their critical role in helping to absorb the food we ingest. But, according to a series of new studies from Harvard Medical School, these fat- and vitamin-dissolving substances are also important players in gut immunity and inflammation because they regulate the activity of key immune cells linked to a range of inflammatory bowel conditions, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolism of a hybrid algal galactan by members of the human gut microbiome

Native porphyran is a hybrid of porphryan and agarose. As a common element of edible seaweed, this algal galactan is a frequent component of the human diet. Bacterial members of the human gut microbiota have acquired polysaccharide utilization loci (PULs) that enable the metabolism of porphyran or agarose. However, the molecular mechanisms that underlie the deconstruction and use of native porphyran remains incompletely defined. Here, we have studied two human gut bacteria, porphyranolytic Bacteroides plebeius and agarolytic Bacteroides uniformis, that target native porphyran. This reveals an exo-based cycle of porphyran depolymerization that incorporates a keystone sulfatase. In both PULs this cycle also works together with a PUL-encoded agarose depolymerizing machinery to synergistically reduce native porphyran to monosaccharides. This provides a framework for understanding the deconstruction of a hybrid algal galactan, and insight into the competitive and/or syntrophic relationship of gut microbiota members that target rare nutrients.
WILDLIFE
WGAU

Is there a link between blood type and severe COVID-19? Study says maybe

Researchers believed early in the COVID-19 pandemic that a person’s blood type may be linked to the chance that they would have a more severe outcome should they contract the novel coronavirus. A study released on Monday reinforced that theory with findings showing that several blood proteins, including the...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds distinct biological ages across individuals' various organs and systems

It's common to say that someone looks either younger or older than their chronological age, but aging is more than skin deep. Our various organs and systems may have different ages, at least from a biological perspective. In a study published March 8 in the journal Cell Reports, an international team of investigators used biomarkers, statistical modeling, and other techniques to develop tools for measuring the biological ages of various organ systems. Based on their findings, the researchers report that there are multiple "clocks" within the body that vary widely based on factors including genetics and lifestyle in each individual.
SCIENCE
Albany Herald

BPA linked to asthma in school-age girls, study finds

Exposure in the womb to bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA, may increase the risk of asthma among school-age girls, according to a new study of over 3,000 pairs of mothers and children from six European countries. "We believe that the effect may be due to the fact that bisphenols...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Autophagy: Cellular Cleansing Function, Aids in Wound Healing

In the fruit fly Drosophila, research led by Maria Leptin discovered that autophagy, a stress response mechanism in cells, plays a significant role in wound healing:. .When a wound heals, the process of autophagy is begun and regulated by the protein complex TORC1. This is a recently found autophagy function...
CANCER

