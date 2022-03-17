St. Patrick’s Day forecast: Quiet and cool

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a few days of severe storms, tornado warnings and hail in Central Florida, the weather will be calm on Thursday.

It will be quiet and cool throughout the day.

Daytime highs will be near 83 degrees.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies.

Over the next few days, temperatures will warm up to near 90s degrees. Then, this weekend slightly cooler temperatures will move in.

Daytime highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

