ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian president accuses Germany of prioritising economy ahead of invasion

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghUrG_0ehkXPuW00
World News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Germany of putting its economy before his country’s security in the run-up to the Russian invasion.

In an address to Germany’s parliament, Mr Zelensky criticised the German government’s support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to bring natural gas from Russia.

Ukraine and others had opposed the project, warning that it endangered Ukrainian and European security.

Mr Zelensky also noted Germany’s hesitancy when it came to imposing some of the toughest sanctions on Russia for fear it could hurt the German economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4Jxo_0ehkXPuW00
Members of the German parliament give Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation (Markus Schreiber/AP) (AP)

He called on Germany not to let a new wall divide Europe, urging support for his country’s membership of Nato and the European Union.

Mr Zelensky also called for more help for his country, saying thousands of people have been killed in the war that started almost a month ago, including 108 children.

Referring to the dire situation in the besieged city of Mariupol, he said: “Everything is a target for them, including a theatre where hundreds of people found shelter that was flattened yesterday.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bulgarian former PM Boyko Borissov released from custody without charge

A prosecutor’s decision to release Bulgaria’s former prime minister, Boyko Borissov, from custody without pressing any corruption charges against him prompted sharp criticism Saturday from Bulgaria’s government. “We are faced with just the next sabotage on the part of the prosecution headed by (chief prosecutor) Ivan Geshev,”...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#On Germany#Ukrainian#Russian#European#Nato#The European Union
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
AFP

Russian plane lands in US to remove diplomats expelled for alleged espionage

A Russian plane landed at Washington's international airport Saturday to pick up about a dozen diplomats from Moscow's UN mission who are accused by Washington of espionage, authorities said. The United States closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft was allowed, however, to land at Dulles International Airport. The landing was confirmed by the FlightAware website, which tracks all air movement. "The US government approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of Russian UN Mission personnel who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence," a State Department spokesman told AFP.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy