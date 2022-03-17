ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

‘This is the worst that we have seen’; Grimsley High School tour highlights need for repairs

By Daryl Matthews
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Commissioners walked through yet another school in Guilford County, one they said is in the worst conditions for students and teachers.

On Wednesday, county commissioners continued their school tour through Grimsley High in Greensboro. The visit lasted nearly an hour and left commissioners heartbroken at the sight of the conditions the classrooms and bathrooms are.

“When you pass by this road, and you see this magnificent campus, you think everything is great, but until you go inside, then you will be amazingly disappointed,” said County Chairman Skip Alston.

The tour of Grimsley High showed holes in the walls in classrooms, plaster falling from the ceilings and walls, outdated bathrooms, and repairs that need fixing.

“Even when I tried to touch it, they said don’t touch it because you don’t know what it is, it could be asbestos, but you have children sitting in these classrooms,” said Commissioner Carlvena Foster.

The Bond referendum that passed a resolution in December of last year from commissioners will go to the much-needed capital improvements inside Guilford County Schools if voters approve it.

The plan for the $1.7 billion is to fund 19 rebuilds, 12 renovations, and 3 new construction projects. It would also provide new technology, maintenance, and a safe environment for students and teachers.

Voters have the option to cast their votes on the 1.7billion dollar bond referendum on May 17th during elections.

Comments / 16

Cat
2d ago

the sad part is that the money is being mismanaged and taxpayers may be quite angry but take a walk inside schools like this and actually see how bad they are. once you see these schools, it will give a whole new mindset about holding people who were voted for accountable for these issues. where I come from, there are schools exactly like this and it's gone so far that the state has taken over these schools. and we're talking IN THE CAPITAL CITY!! it's sad and sickening. learning in environments like these does not foster any interest in learning nor does it foster any sense of hope for students who want to go on to bigger things. seeing how no one cares about the upkeep of these buildings, why would a student think they could fulfill their dreams? then everyone wonders why there is so much crime, gun violence and deaths in their communities. if they really used the lottery money the way it was intended, it could result in a positive impact on everyone. and THAT would be awesome!

Reply(1)
4
 

#Grimsley High School#Asbestos#Guilford County Schools#Highschool#Wghp#County#Bond
