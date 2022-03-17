ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD responds to shots fired on Madison’s east side

By McKenna Alexander
 2 days ago

MADISON – No one is injured after Madison police officers were called to the city’s southeast side late Wednesday night.

According to officials with the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Eagle’s Perch Drive after receiving tips that shots had been fired and a vehicle had sped away.

Officers found at least one spent shell casing near the road but found no damaged homes or vehicles. MPD has also not heard of anyone injured in the incident.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

