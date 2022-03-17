4 of the coolest tailoring trends for work or weekends

Women’s tailoring has come a long way in recent years. What started as something of a niche catwalk trend has boomed, and now trendy suits and separates are a huge part of everyday fashion – not just workwear.

For the office, a well-cut blazer or the perfect pair of trousers is still worth its weight in gold – but these days we also want tailored pieces for our off-duty wardrobes.

For spring, that means pops of colour, fluid fabrics and clever layering. Here are four trends to try this season…

1. Bold colours

Alexander McQueen SS22 (Alexander McQueen/PA)

From hot pink at Versace and Alexander McQueen to tangerine orange at Christian Siriano and lime green at Moschino, acid bright trouser and skirt suits ruled the runways.

For the ultimate homage to the catwalk, go head-to-toe in a super-saturated shade. For something a bit more understated, team a bold blazer with your favourite blue jeans or monochrome midi dress.

(Debenhams/PA)

Left to right: Principles White Blazer, £49; Double-Breasted Orange Blazer, £59; Orange Wide-Leg Trousers, £35, Debenhams

(Freemans/PA)

Star By Julien Macdonald Tailored Lace Blazer, £79; Tailored Lace Trousers, £45, Freemans

(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Be Beau Cropped Blazer, £22

2. Sleeveless blazers

Ideal for those in-between spring days when the weather won’t make up its mind, a sleeveless blazer can be layered over lightweight knitwear or an oversized shirt.

Alternatively, wear trousers and a double-breasted sleeveless blazer with nothing underneath for a cool evening look.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Cream Sleeveless Blazer, £60; White Oversized Shirt, £32; Black Split Front Flared Trousers, £19 (were £28)

(PrettyLittleThing/PA)

PrettyLittleThing Black Woven Sleeveless Blazer, £17 (was £25); Black High Waist Woven Wide Leg Trousers, £18 (were £28)

3. Pastel power

Stella McCartney SS22 (Stella McCartney/PA)

A softer alternative to the mega-bright trend, suits in pastel hues feel fresh and spring-like.

A loose-cut jacket and trousers in a sugary shade can be dressed up for a wedding with a silk cami, heeled sandals and a clutch bag, or down with a white tee and trainers.

Baukjen Fera Recycled Blazer, £249; Fera Recycled Trousers, £139; Bertha Leather Cross-Body Bag in Bright Green, £139

(Kaleidoscope/PA)

Kaleidoscope Pink Single Breasted Blazer, £55; Pale Pink Tapered Trousers, £35; bag unavailable; White Star Print Motif Trainers, £39

(River Island/PA)

River Island Structured Blazer in Purple, £65, Very

4. Wide leg trousers

The trendiest trousers of the season are soft, swishy and in neutral tones – like the pairs seen at Fendi, The Row and Valentino.

If you’re concerned about being swamped by swathes of fabric, opt for cropped or high-waisted styles, and team with a short jacket or fitted top to balance out your silhouette.

(Karen Millen/PA)

Karen Millen Curve Satin Wide Leg High Waist Trousers, £103.20 (were £129); Plus Size Satin Crepe Long Sleeve Shirt, £103.20 (was £129)

(The Fold/PA)

The Fold Clever Crepe Almeida Jacket Ivory, £295; Tierney Blouse Watercolour Print Silk, £225; Clever Crepe High Waisted Elasticated Trousers Ivory, £225

