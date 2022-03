The carbon impact of the world's crops could theoretically be cut by 71 per cent by relocating farms, turning them into highly-mechanised intensive operations, and allowing the farmland left behind to return to a natural state, new research suggests.Scientists at the University of Cambridge produced a map showing the world's existing, extensive farmland, and also produced a second map showing how less land could be used to feed the global population.The reimagined map includes large new farming areas for many major crops around the so-called Corn Belt in the US Midwest, and in Africa, below the Sahara desert. Huge...

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO