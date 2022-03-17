ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Altoona man dies in head-on collision with military fuel tanker

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDvvl_0ehkUWcs00

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one man was killed in a crash that happened around 11:55 Wednesday morning.

ALEA confirmed Lucas Spencer Holton, 21, was killed when his 2009 Chevy Cobalt crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1991 HEMTT military fuel tanker.

Suspect in custody after multi-county chase, manhunt in the woods

Horton was not wearing a seatbelt, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. 278 near Cullman County 1640, about five miles west of Holly Pond. Neither of the two people in the tanker were injured.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Cullman County, AL
Accidents
City
Cullman, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Holly Pond, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Will Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanker#Traffic Accident#Alea#Chevy Cobalt#Hemtt#Highway Patrol Division#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

Video: Homes torn apart in Atmore

UPDATE (1202 p.m.): Officials now say a total of six people were injured. One took himself to a hospital, three were transported to Atmore Community Hospital, and two were taken to Mobile for treatment. UPDATE (11:39 a.m.): Officials report there are no fatalities from the morning’s severe weather that tossed and tore apart nine homes […]
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy