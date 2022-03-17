Gun Bill Signed

NEW YORK — Alabama became the latest state to remove permit requirements to carry a concealed gun in public, as multiple states debate similar measures this session. Known as "permitless carry" or "constitutional carry" legislation, the bills have been roundly criticized by police and gun control advocates, who argue that removing permits poses a safety risk to citizens and officers. Proponents, meanwhile, claim that the permitting process is too onerous and that the laws ensure Second Amendment rights.
