Gun Bill Signed

wbnowqct.com
 2 days ago

Gov., DeWine signs into law…a measure…that will make a...

wbnowqct.com

10TV

DeWine signs bill removing concealed gun training, permits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Monday a measure that will make a concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun and eliminate the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon. Ohio’s...
OHIO STATE
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Ohio lawmakers pass ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill

A bill to essentially eliminate the need for Ohioans to get concealed-carry handgun licenses has passed the General Assembly. Substitute Senate Bill 215 passed the House 57-35, and the Senate — which passed a version of the bill in December — concurred with House changes 24-8. The bill...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Guess which states sold the most guns during 2021's record breaking year?

Americans are buying guns like crazy. The United States saw its second best year ever for firearms sales. In a report summarizing various federal statistics, SafeHome.org found that Americans purchased nearly 19 million guns in 2021 — falling somewhat behind 2020, when gun sales surpassed 21 million. Before the onset of COVID-19, the year 2016 was the strongest for firearm purchases.
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when

The people who took video of police killing George Floyd and Eric Garner would have faced criminal charges in Arizona under legislation that won approval in the state House of Representatives with only Republican support.  A bill proposed by Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port […] The post House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
The Blade

Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill

Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
POLITICS
ZDNet

Utah inches closer to becoming fourth state to pass privacy law

Last week, the Utah House of Representatives unanimously passed a consumer privacy bill -- the Utah Consumer Privacy Act -- moving it one step closer to becoming the fourth state to enact privacy legislation in the US. The bill will head back to the Utah Senate, where it was passed...
UTAH STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmakers seeking to make it harder to pass State Questions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In order to change or enshrine something in the Oklahoma Constitution, the people must vote on it, not the legislature. It's how alcohol reforms passed in the state in 2016. State questions play a pivotal part in Oklahoma's democracy, letting people initiate petitions to get...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Permitless gun carry laws draw opposition from law enforcement

NEW YORK — Alabama became the latest state to remove permit requirements to carry a concealed gun in public, as multiple states debate similar measures this session. Known as "permitless carry" or "constitutional carry" legislation, the bills have been roundly criticized by police and gun control advocates, who argue that removing permits poses a safety risk to citizens and officers. Proponents, meanwhile, claim that the permitting process is too onerous and that the laws ensure Second Amendment rights.
PUBLIC SAFETY

