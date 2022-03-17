Take Flight: Aviation jobs need filled in PA, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics hosting job fair

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- There’s a high demand for jobs in aviation, so the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics is hosting a job fair Thursday.

It runs from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

There will be more than a dozen employers there that will meet one-on-one with students.

