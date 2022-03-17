ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Researchers find link between mild COVID-19 and increase risk of diabetes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oO0U_0ehkRTEA00

Researchers say there's a new link between mild COVID-19 cases and an increased risk of diabetes.

Researchers in Europe looked at about 36,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19, but not hospitalized.

According to researchers, their risk of developing type 2 diabetes was 28% higher than those who never had COVID-19.

Researchers say this might be due to the damage the virus is known to cause to the insulin-releasing beta cells in the pancreas.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Europe#Type 2 Diabetes
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Arthritis drug reduced risk of COVID deaths by 13%, U.K. study finds

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Eli Lilly & Co. and Incyte Corp.’s rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib reduced the risk of death from COVID-19 in a large U.K. study, bolstering evidence that the class of inflammation-fighting medicines can help infected patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

After eating leftover food in his fridge, which triggered a potentially deadly disease, a 19-year-old student had to get both of his legs and and all ten fingers amputated.In a YouTube video posted by Chubbyemu, Bernard Hsu, a doctor and YouTube creator, details the results of a case from The New England Journal of Medicine, which was first reported in March 2021.According to this study, a patient was admitted to the paediatric intensive care centre (PICU) “because of shock, multiple organ failure, and rash”. His pain first started 20 hours before he was admitted and shortly after he “ate rice,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
deseret.com

The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget

It’s no secret that COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country. But there are still an average of 59,000 cases reported per day, according to Axios, signaling that thousands of Americans are still becoming infected. What’s happening: COVID-19 symptoms continue to pop up for those 59,000. And one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Shortness of breath can be a common symptom of almost any heart or lung condition

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70% in one and 80% in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? -- M.S.
UNION COUNTY, OR
News 12

News 12

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy