Researchers find link between mild COVID-19 and increase risk of diabetes
Researchers say there's a new link between mild COVID-19 cases and an increased risk of diabetes.
Researchers in Europe looked at about 36,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19, but not hospitalized.
According to researchers, their risk of developing type 2 diabetes was 28% higher than those who never had COVID-19.
Researchers say this might be due to the damage the virus is known to cause to the insulin-releasing beta cells in the pancreas.
Comments / 0