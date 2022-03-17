Researchers find link between mild COVID-19 and increase risk of diabetes

Researchers say there's a new link between mild COVID-19 cases and an increased risk of diabetes.

Researchers in Europe looked at about 36,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19, but not hospitalized.

According to researchers, their risk of developing type 2 diabetes was 28% higher than those who never had COVID-19.

Researchers say this might be due to the damage the virus is known to cause to the insulin-releasing beta cells in the pancreas.