Weekly Devotion – John 15:13

In Sheila’s hotel room, Thomas tells her what she did to Brooke was wrong — he was ‘thisclose’ to telling his dad. Sheila smugly says, “But you didn’t.” She knows Thomas kept his mouth shut because it keeps Ridge from returning to Brooke. Sheila says he made a wise decision, but he’s not so sure. She wonders if he wants to be responsible for taking his parents’ happiness away. Thomas notes that Sheila set this up and put the whole thing in motion — why would he keep that a secret?! Sheila can’t understand why he’s defending Brooke. Thomas declares that it’s evil to dupe an alcoholic into drinking. He wants to know how she tricked her. “Tell me exactly what you did to Brooke. Right now!” Sheila rants that it doesn’t matter and won’t change a thing. Thomas threatens to go right to his father if she doesn’t spit it out. Sheila fumes, “If you want to know, I’ll tell you.” She describes how she switched out the champagne labels on New Year’s Eve. Thomas marvels, “You switched the labels.” Sheila grins. “It really was some of my finest work.”

