The Leningrad-born violinist Philippe Quint has signed with Martin Wittenberg’s boutique agency. Quint, 47, migrated to the US in 1991 and has made many recordings. Wittenberg says: ‘He has built and maintained an impressive musical career over the last 25 years that rests as much on his many musical friendships as it does on his artistic qualities and sheer endless creativity and curiosity. In these days, where making happy announcements seems somewhat out of place in any context, it feels meaningful to welcome an artist who values honest human connection as much as I do. For this reason alone Philippe is a perfect fit for Wittenberg Artists.’

