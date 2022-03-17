Renée Zellweger Just Wore The Tightest Gold Dress On The 'Tonight Show'—Hello, Legs!

Splash News

After months of filming in a fat suit and facial prosthetics for her truly unrecognizable role as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in The Thing About Pam, we bet Renée Zellweger was glad to get back to her normal self for premieres and talk show appearances. And her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 7th couldn’t have been a bigger contrast to her on-screen character!

The 52-year-old two-time-Oscar-winner flaunted her enviable curves as well as her perfect pins on the talk show, thanks to her stunning figure-hugging gold silk lamé Dolce and Gabbana dress. It was the perfect piece to remind us how remarkable her figure well and truly is, just in case anyone forgot when watching her super-convincing portrayal of Hupp in the NBC true crime drama.

Zellweger accessorized her show-stopping dress with matching gold Jimmy Choo heels, which we feel complemented the dress perfectly. The Judy actress wore her hair in an effortless side-swept low pony, and kept her jewelry to a minimum to let the dress – and her décolletage that she commonly likes to flaunt – do all the talking.

Any true magpie will, however, notice the enormous black and red cocktail ring that the Bridget Jones's Diary star wore on her index finger, which definitely commanded some of the attention without taking anything away from the dress.