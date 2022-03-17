ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Renée Zellweger Just Wore The Tightest Gold Dress On The 'Tonight Show'—Hello, Legs!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuM63_0ehkPhZ200
Splash News

After months of filming in a fat suit and facial prosthetics for her truly unrecognizable role as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in The Thing About Pam, we bet Renée Zellweger was glad to get back to her normal self for premieres and talk show appearances. And her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 7th couldn’t have been a bigger contrast to her on-screen character!

The 52-year-old two-time-Oscar-winner flaunted her enviable curves as well as her perfect pins on the talk show, thanks to her stunning figure-hugging gold silk lamé Dolce and Gabbana dress. It was the perfect piece to remind us how remarkable her figure well and truly is, just in case anyone forgot when watching her super-convincing portrayal of Hupp in the NBC true crime drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAKhP_0ehkPhZ200

Zellweger accessorized her show-stopping dress with matching gold Jimmy Choo heels, which we feel complemented the dress perfectly. The Judy actress wore her hair in an effortless side-swept low pony, and kept her jewelry to a minimum to let the dress – and her décolletage that she commonly likes to flaunt – do all the talking.

Any true magpie will, however, notice the enormous black and red cocktail ring that the Bridget Jones's Diary star wore on her index finger, which definitely commanded some of the attention without taking anything away from the dress.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Ariana Grande Just Let It All Hang Out In A Baby Pink Bustier Top: 'Miss Bubble Queen'

Ariana Grande‘s fans are in for a treat as the multi-talented singer and actress, 28, is set to play the iconic role of Glinda, The Good Witch in the film adaptation of the beloved musical, Wicked. In order to prepare for her role, Grande stopped by a current showing of the Broadway production and took sweet photos with its Glinda actress, Brittney Johnson, backstage in a baby-pink, décolletage-exposing bustier top. The chic look highlighted her slim, toned and petite frame so well!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Hupp
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Jimmy Fallon
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Bruce Willis Seeing Red Over Ex Demi Moore Making Nice With Former Beau Ashton Kutcher After He Humiliated Her

Now that Demi Moore is back on good terms with Ashton Kutcher, it’s vexing her other ex Bruce Willis. A source tells OK! the G.I. Jane star, 59 — who dumped Kutcher in 2011 after he cheated on her with a much-younger woman — recently filmed an AT&T Super Bowl commercial with his current wife, Mila Kunis, whom he hooked up with the following year.
CELEBRITIES
People

Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet

Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#The Dress#Dolce#Nbc
shefinds

We Still Haven't Recovered From Bella Hadid's Unzipped Top From Fashion Week—It's So Low-Cut!

As we all know, Bella Hadid‘s model-off-duty style is just as iconic as her on-the-runway looks. The supermodel, 25, was just spotted leaving the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris this week after walking for several shows for Fashion Week. She donned a braless, 70s-esque ensemble complete with a plunging, unzipped black top and trendy pinstripe, fitted blazer over it. So chic!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's Brief Embrace at the SAG Awards Has the Whole Internet Spiraling

Click here to read the full article. At Sunday night’s SAG Awards, there was a major A-list celebrity reunion that had fans wishing it was 2019 all over again. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared a moment at the ceremony that was reminiscent of their cozy and cuddly award show season when A Star Is Born was nominated. Wearing a stunning white Armani Privé gown and dripping in diamonds by Tiffany & Co., Lady Gaga showed up looking picture-perfect to see her former co-star. The cameras captured them in a warm embrace with the “Poker Face” singer closing her eyes while snuggling...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Announcement—I 'Feel Like A Different Person'

When we look at Ryan Reynolds, we see a confident, successful, and funny actor (you only have to look at his Twitter exchanges with 34-year-old wife Blake Lively to see that he is just as funny off-screen as he is on) with a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, the 45-year-old Deadpool star just confessed that all isn’t as it seems, as he said on CBS Sunday Mornings that deep down, he is struggling with severe anxiety; and has been for most of his life!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Never Expected To See Skirts This Short—This Celebrity 'Micro' Trend Is Unreal!

Micro skirts are exactly what they sound like (for those who may not remember them taking over 90s and Y2k fashion eras), they’re mini skirts that are as short as possible, and a resurfaced trend that it seems like everyone has worn or is going to! So far, we’ve spotted Gen-Z A-listers like Lily-Rose Depp, Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber rocking the trend. Even the timelessly radiant Nicole Kidman recently got on-board! Although this trend certainly had a hold on past style eras, these cuts seem to be even shorter now than ever before, as you’ll see. Here is a fun list of the four stars and the (somewhat different but also similar) ways they all styled their micro skirts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy