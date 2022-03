There will be no NCAA Tournament run for Dan Hurley and UConn. The Huskies became the second No. 5 seed to lose on the tournament’s first day when they were upset by Teddy Allen and No. 12 New Mexico State, 70-63, in Buffalo. Allen went for 37 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists to hand Hurley and UConn their second straight first-round loss. The Aggies will play the winner between No. 4 Arkansas and No. 13 Vermont on Saturday.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO