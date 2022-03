WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A man called 911 at 11:30 p.m. on March 4 and told a Westlake police dispatcher that his vehicle had been struck by another car in Cleveland. When he exited his car to investigate the crash, the female driver in the suspect vehicle had run over his foot and brushed his body while fleeing the scene. The victim had followed the female on I-90 into Westlake. Westlake officers stopped the suspect vehicle on I-90 at the Lorain County line.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO