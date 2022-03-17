Braskem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO