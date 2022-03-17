ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Braskem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) _ Braskem SA (BAK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $95 million. The Butanta, Brazil-based company said it...

www.ctpost.com

Seekingalpha.com

Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Commercial Metals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Commercial Metals has an average price target of $44.8 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $42.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Brazil stock exchange operator B3's profit rises 6% in Q4

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 (B3SA3.SA) reported on Thursday its recurring net profit for the fourth quarter grew by 6.0%, but was slightly below analysts' estimates. The company posted recurring net profitof 1.23 billion reais ($244.05 million), compared with the market consensus, compiled by...
MARKETS
Benzinga

FedEx Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Of ~10%, Expects Strong Earnings Growth In Q4

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9.8% year-over-year to $23.6 billion, beating the consensus of $23.44 billion. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 6.2% from 4.9% in 3Q21. The adjusted operating income improved to $1.47 billion (+37% Y/Y) due to higher revenue per shipment and a net fuel benefit at all transportation segments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

Investors may have turned for a moment from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine to energy and supply shortages in the U.S. that are producing high inflation. With purchasing power crumbling, patient investors might be well-served by seeking out stocks with attractive dividend yields of companies that are expected to grow sales and earnings quickly while also generating free cash flow in excess of the dividend payouts. A screen of 12 of those stocks is below.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, GameStop, Moderna and more

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx earned an adjusted $4.59 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 5 cents, though the delivery service's revenue beat analyst forecasts. FedEx's bottom line was impacted by worker shortages stemming from the Covid-19 omicron variant outbreak during the quarter. FedEx lost 3.1% in the premarket.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For DuPont de Nemours

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +2.55% advanced 2.70% to $3,144.78 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +1.17%. rising 1.23% to 4,411.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 1.23% to 34,480.76. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $1.24 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 7068.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares rose 22.43% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.4 million. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 19.53% to $10.28. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock rose 18.21% to $11.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Occidental Petroleum Rises After Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reveals 14.6% Stake

(Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp shares rose on Thursday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it spent nearly $1 billion on additional shares in the oil company, giving it a 14.6% stake. Berkshire disclosed in a Wednesday night regulatory filing that it owns 136.4 million Occidental shares, including 18.1...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Affiliated Managers Group sells minority stake in Barings Private Equity Asia to EQT

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. AMG, +8.51% said Wednesday it agreed to sell its minority interest in Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) to EQT AB. for $1.1 billion, based on the EQT closing share price on Tuesday. The purchase price includes $240 million in cash and 28.68 million EQT ordinary shares. AMG will retain future carry in existing funds, the firm said. The sale comes after AMG acquired its 15% interest in BPEA for $187.5 million in 2016. Affiliated Managers Group said it expects BPEA to generate about $35 million in Ebitda in 2022. AMG's sale of Baring Private Equity Asia is expected to close in the fourth quarter. AMG CEO Jay C. Horgen said its ownership stake in BPEA "has resulted in a successful outcome for all stakeholders." Shares of AMG are down 20.8% in 2022, compared to a drop of 10.6% by the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Williams Companies

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
BUSINESS

