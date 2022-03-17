ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County Craft Burger Trail expands with two new locations

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeaZt_0ehkOB7b00

Visit Lawrence County has announced the expansion of the Lawrence County 2022 Craft Burger Trail.

A total of 17 local restaurants, all with unique burgers, are part of the trail. Two new locations to the trial are the Koehler Brewery Company in Ellwood City and Patsy's Bar & Grill in New Castle.

The other returning locations are: 2nd Ward Sanctuary, Breaking Bread Co., Burg Bar, Crane Room Grille, Crooked Tongue Brewing, DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant, Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge, Grill on the Hill, Hill House Restaurant, Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes, Mike’s Main Street Bar & Grill, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, Smokin’ Daves BBQ, Starwood Rib & Steakhouse and Town & Country Bar & Grill.

Some burgers are made with grilled cheese or have pierogis as the bun while others might include fried egg and bacon, or is beer-infused, vegetarian, prime rib, or create your own.

There is also Grill on the Hill's Cliffhanger Challenge with a triple cheeseburger, 9 pieces of bacon, a hill of fries, and root beer float, with the goal to finish in 10 minutes and it's free.

Dine in or out at all 17 establishments, order a burger from each, and ask a staff member at each location to place the official Burger Trail sticker on the Burger Trail passport.

Complete all 17 locations and one will be entered into a grand prize basket worth $250. For more information contact Visit Lawrence County at 724-654-8408 or email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com Download a passport at VisitLawrenceCounty.com or visit a participating restaurant.

Comments / 0

