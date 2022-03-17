Third time's the charm for Meadowbrook's winter concert

Meadowbrook Middle and High School bands held their 2022 Winter Band Concert in the high school auditorium on Tuesday evening. Students took the stage, anxious to perform. After being rescheduled twice due to weather issues, the musicians were finally able to take the stage.

Band director Darren McCaughan led the sixth, seventh and eighth-grade bands as they performed selections representing an Appalachian theme. The sixth-grade musicians performed favorites "Laughing Stone" and "Climbing Stairs" while the seventh grade performance showcased a solo by Noah Green on trombone.

Eighth grade band members were able to highlight their talents during "Memories of Spring Hill" by Robert L. Lee. The traditional overture reflected the Appalachian theme, as its inspiration is said to be from the stillness and beauty of a country morning.

More difficult musical pieces were conquered by the high school symphonic band. More than 30 members strong, students from ninth through 12th grade brought rounds of applause from the packed auditorium.

The music program at Meadowbrook raises the majority of its funding through bingo, which is run by the Meadowbrook music boosters. Colt Cards are being sold to raise money. The card gives discounts to various businesses throughout the area. The group is currently raising money for a trip to Florida.

For more information about the Meadowbrook music program or to purchase a Colt Card, contact Darren McCaughan or Todd Bates at 740-685-2566.