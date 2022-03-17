ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Third time's the charm for Meadowbrook's winter concert

By Heather Sevigny, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RuoQh_0ehkO0Ur00

Meadowbrook Middle and High School bands held their 2022 Winter Band Concert in the high school auditorium on Tuesday evening. Students took the stage, anxious to perform. After being rescheduled twice due to weather issues, the musicians were finally able to take the stage.

Band director Darren McCaughan led the sixth, seventh and eighth-grade bands as they performed selections representing an Appalachian theme. The sixth-grade musicians performed favorites "Laughing Stone" and "Climbing Stairs" while the seventh grade performance showcased a solo by Noah Green on trombone.

Eighth grade band members were able to highlight their talents during "Memories of Spring Hill" by Robert L. Lee. The traditional overture reflected the Appalachian theme, as its inspiration is said to be from the stillness and beauty of a country morning.

More difficult musical pieces were conquered by the high school symphonic band. More than 30 members strong, students from ninth through 12th grade brought rounds of applause from the packed auditorium.

The music program at Meadowbrook raises the majority of its funding through bingo, which is run by the Meadowbrook music boosters. Colt Cards are being sold to raise money. The card gives discounts to various businesses throughout the area. The group is currently raising money for a trip to Florida.

For more information about the Meadowbrook music program or to purchase a Colt Card, contact Darren McCaughan or Todd Bates at 740-685-2566.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

It's time to shed the winter blues in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Roxby Entertainment has announced a new music festival will debut in downtown Wheeling. “The last weekend of winter, we are shedding the winter blues," said Bruce Wheeler, director of entertainment for Roxby Entertainment. They’ll do so with the first-of-its-kind Winter Blues Fest that is taking place...
WHEELING, WV
AM 1450 KMMS

Six Potential Concerts At Bozeman’s The ELM This Fall and Winter

There is no better feeling than going to a concert and enjoying a band or artist you love and seeing them live. Bozeman has some exciting concerts coming up this Spring and Summer in 2022. The thing is, what about towards the end of the year? The one place getting a steady stream of concerts is Logjam Present's The ELM on 7th Avenue in Bozeman. The promoter and venue have brought live shows of all genres to great success.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Nevada Appeal

Carson City golf tourney benefits Holiday with a Hero scholarship

Holiday with a Hero is hosting a four-person scramble golf tournament to raise funds to create a college scholarship for students in need. The Holiday with Hero Golf Tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. May 14 at the Silver Oak Golf Course. Cost is $125 per player and includes range balls, goodie bag and lunch.
CARSON CITY, NV
WBIR

Saturday marks first annual Rugby Irish Road Bowling Tournament

RUGBY, Tenn. — The weekend after St. Patrick's is usually filled with all kinds of unique celebrations, and historic Rugby is no different. This year, they are hosting the first annual Rugby Irish Road Bowling Tournament. The sport involves throwing a 28-ounce cannonball down a coarse, laid out through...
RUGBY, TN
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1000
Followers
434
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy