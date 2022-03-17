ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over the Garden Fence: All about shamrocks

By Mary Lee Minor
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago
The shamrock plant is Ireland's national symbol. The Irish and lots of people all over the world elect to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by wearing a shamrock facsimile of cardstock or paper, felt, foil, fabric or plastic. Clothing and accessories of green have become part of the tradition since Ireland 's lush green stretches of landscape brought it to be called the Emerald Isle. Not only that, the flag of Ireland employs green.

Many of us refer to luck that may come to us when finding four-leaf clovers; these are not shamrocks. We can talk about the "luck of the Irish." That might be enough.

Saint Patrick, when depicted in art, was mostly shown in blue garments. He was not associated with green. By the 17th century this knowledge was trailing behind the acceptance of green.

The plant having a three-part leaf was used by Saint Patrick as he preached on the hill of Tara, Ireland's ancient capital. He picked the leaflet for its structure, using it to illustrate the Holy Trinity of Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Today in Ireland more than one kind of plant is called shamrock. These are likely oxalis and sorrel.

Today when we find a potted shamrock plant at the market, it is surely an oxalis. This is a large family. They grow from tubers, scaly bulbs or rhizomes. This characteristic allows them to endure a dormancy. In fact, at the end of a growing season they store well and survive resting in the same pots in which they were grown. During this time they should remain dry.

The blooms offer a wide variety of color and form but none have blue color. Most blossoms open in sunshine and close as night falls and on cloudy days. On oxalis tetraphylla even the leaves fold as flowers droop.

Speaking of foliage on oxalis plants, they differ widely in form. Some clusters resemble clover. Some species have more than three leaflets while others have one or two. There is one that has so many leaflets it looks like a lupine plant.

Shamrock shoppers likely take home an oxalis regnellii. It is a South American native. It is likely not the original but a stellar shamrock imposter. It is the essence of shamrock. Leaflets are triangular, deep green and often purplish on the underside. White flowers rise above foliage in an elongated bell form. Last year my pot grew outside all summer. When leaves dried they were cut off, which encouraged more new growth.

Just do not be disappointed. Enjoy the early cheer brought on by any oxalis and its symbolism. As March moves along we can grab any promise of spring, which officially arrives in three days.

Know this about Saint Patrick — he had a huge sense of humor. He would get a kick out of this card I found last week — "In your honor on St. Patrick's Day, a shamrock has been planted in Ireland."

Life is good.

Mary Lee Minor is a member of the Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club, an accredited master gardener, a flower show judge for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and a former sixth grade teacher.

