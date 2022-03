Mikel Arteta hit out at the Premier League for their scheduling of Arsenal's fixtures after watching his side lose 2-0 to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners were the better side in the opening 45 minutes as they looked to extend their five-match winning streak, but second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino ensured his side left empty handed against a Liverpool team who have now won their last nine Premier League games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO