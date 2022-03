Emiliano Sala’s goalscoring exploits in France had attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs.The 28-year-old’s ability to regularly find the back of the net for Ligue 1 mid-table side Nantes had attracted the attention of scouts.By the autumn of 2018 the Argentina striker was being linked in newspaper reports to West Ham United and Crystal Palace.But it was Premier League strugglers Cardiff City – needing a proven goal poacher for their fight against relegation – who signed Sala for £15 million in the January 2019 transfer window.Having completed his medical and signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Welsh club,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO