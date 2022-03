COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise in several European countries, which could signal a slight rise in cases this spring in the U.S. 1. Germany, the U.K. and the Netherlands are among European countries beginning to see daily new cases increase, according to Our World in Data. Germany on March 2, for example, reported 1,570 new cases per million people. That figure was 2,340 on March 13.

