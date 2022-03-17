Universal International Studios, ‘Cardo’ Producer Buendia Estudios Strike Deal for Spanish-Language Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Queen Sugar has a new boss to take the Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey executive produced drama to its conclusion later this year Shaz Bennett will serve as showrunner for the OWN series in its seventh and final season. Set to start production this month down in Louisiana, Queen Sugar is expected to premiere its last cycle this fall. “Shaz is a multi-hyphenate who has been a dream to collaborate with because she is kind, open, dedicated and about the work with no ego and all heart,” DuVernay told Deadline today of co-EP, writer...

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO