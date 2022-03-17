ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in east Columbus

 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash on the east side of Columbus that left a pedestrian dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:49 a.m., Thursday, a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling eastbound on E. Broad Street near Blossom Field Boulevard, when the vehicle struck a female crossing the west side of the intersection.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the female was not at an established crosswalk when she was struck, and the vehicle had a green light at the time of the crash.

According to police, there are signs warning pedestrians not to cross on the west side of the intersection.

E. Broad Street was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

