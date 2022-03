Gold reached $2,069.25 an ounce on March 8, very close to the all-time high it reached in early August 2020. According to data from Bloomberg, the precious metal was up more than 3% from the last closure and was trading at $2,069 —very close to the $2,075 it reached on August 6 that year —it later decreased and hit around $2,060.

METAL MINING ・ 9 DAYS AGO