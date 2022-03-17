ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville-Based Hair-Care Brand Promotes Sustainability with Its 100-Percent-Natural Products

By Leah Mikulich
Anne Cheatham and Christine Martey-Ochola, owners of Coatesville-based Nuele Hair, combined their scientific backgrounds to create non-toxic, sustainable products that are 100 percent natural, writes Shaunice Ajiwe for Philadelphia magazine. “Ultra-clean hair products,” said Martey-Ochola. “They’re paraben-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, and fragrance-free.”. The beauty line...

