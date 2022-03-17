ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets pull away late to beat Hawks Wednesday night in Charlotte

 2 days ago
Trae Young CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 16: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after being fouled in the third quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

HARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds as the Hornets downed the Hawks 116-106 for their third straight win.

The Hornets jumped ahead of the Hawks to overtake the eight spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Clint Capella had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Despite dishing out 15 assists, Hawks guard Trae Young was held to a season low 9 points.

Notre Dame keeps rolling, beats Alabama 78-64 in 1st round

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Maybe playing tired suits Notre Dame. Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and 11th-seeded Notre Dame recovered from a grueling First Four win and late-night flight to beat sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
SAN DIEGO, CA
