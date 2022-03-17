Hornets pull away late to beat Hawks Wednesday night in Charlotte

Trae Young CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 16: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after being fouled in the third quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

HARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds as the Hornets downed the Hawks 116-106 for their third straight win.

The Hornets jumped ahead of the Hawks to overtake the eight spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Clint Capella had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Despite dishing out 15 assists, Hawks guard Trae Young was held to a season low 9 points.

