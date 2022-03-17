ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Braskem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 2 days ago

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) _ Braskem SA (BAK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $95 million. The Butanta, Brazil-based company said it...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Seekingalpha.com

Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

Investors may have turned for a moment from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine to energy and supply shortages in the U.S. that are producing high inflation. With purchasing power crumbling, patient investors might be well-served by seeking out stocks with attractive dividend yields of companies that are expected to grow sales and earnings quickly while also generating free cash flow in excess of the dividend payouts. A screen of 12 of those stocks is below.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, GameStop, Moderna and more

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx earned an adjusted $4.59 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 5 cents, though the delivery service's revenue beat analyst forecasts. FedEx's bottom line was impacted by worker shortages stemming from the Covid-19 omicron variant outbreak during the quarter. FedEx lost 3.1% in the premarket.
STOCKS
Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway reveals $5 bln Occidental stake as Icahn exits

March 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) revealed a more than $5 billion stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp , as oil prices soared to their highest level in about a decade. Berkshire said it owns 91.2 million Occidental shares, or nearly 10% of those outstanding, including 61.4...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

FedEx Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Of ~10%, Expects Strong Earnings Growth In Q4

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9.8% year-over-year to $23.6 billion, beating the consensus of $23.44 billion. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 6.2% from 4.9% in 3Q21. The adjusted operating income improved to $1.47 billion (+37% Y/Y) due to higher revenue per shipment and a net fuel benefit at all transportation segments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

BT Brands BTBD shares increased by 29.7% to $2.01 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. Elys Game Technology ELYS shares increased by 9.56% to $2.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.0K, accounting for...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +2.55% advanced 2.70% to $3,144.78 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +1.17%. rising 1.23% to 4,411.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 1.23% to 34,480.76. This was...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For DuPont de Nemours

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Herc Holdings

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $192.75 versus the current price of Herc Holdings at $160.52, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

On Holding shares jump after sales beat, guidance ahead of expectations

On Holding AG ONON, +13.51% shares jumped 7.6% in Friday premarket trading after it reported fourth-quarter sales that beat expectations and gave upbeat sales guidance. The running shoe company, which is backed by tennis star Roger Federer, posted a net loss of CHf187.0 million (US$199.9 million), or CHF 0.60 per share, after a loss of CHf2.6 million, or CHf 0.01 per share. Sales totaled CHf 191.1 million (US $204.3 million) were up from CHf 124.3 million. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of CHf 25 cents and sales of CHf 179.5 million. The company says manufacturing in Vietnam has been back to 100% pre-lockdown commitments since December 2021. On's spring/summer product launch was moved to the first quarter from the fourth quarter. "Overall, we are fast-tracking the capacity ramp-up plan this year, and leveraging our close relationship with all factory partners," said Martin Hoffmann, co-chief executive of On, in a statement. "This includes the expansion into Indonesia, where we just started production in a new facility to diversify our production network." For 2022, On's outlook is for sales to exceed CHf 990 million. The FactSet consensus is for CHf 970.2 million. On shares began trading in September 2021. The stock is down 32.5% for the past three months while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 2.06. This quarter, Lincoln Educational Servs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.11 in Q3 and is now $0.73. Natural Alternatives Intl's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.3, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.51. DAVIDsTEA looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $-0.06, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, RLX Technology reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.05. Most recently, Acme United reported earnings per share at $0.6, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.54%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 1.62% last quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares rose 22.43% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.4 million. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 19.53% to $10.28. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock rose 18.21% to $11.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 1%; BigBear.ai Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq adding 1% on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.17% to 34,420.54 while the NASDAQ rose 1.07% to 13,761.01. The S&P also rose, gainng, 0.29% to 4,424.35. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed by 1% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Williams Companies

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS

