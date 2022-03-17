ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elden Ring’ patch 1.03 adds NPC map markers, new quests and more

By Jen Allen
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring has received a new update, bringing it up to version 1.03 and adding a much-requested feature. The new version of Elden Ring now allows players to record an icon and the name of an NPC on the game’s map when they encounter that character. At the same time, there...

